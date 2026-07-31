OnePlus N6x Launch Today: Expected Price, Battery, Specifications, Colours & More

The OnePlus N6x is officially launching in India on July 31, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST, expanding its budget-focused N-series portfolio. The upcoming smartphone is expected to succeed the recently launched OnePlus N6 and target consumers looking for premium styling, long battery life, and 5G connectivity at an affordable price point.

Following its launch, the handset is expected to go on sale from August 4 through Amazon India, the official OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline retail outlets.

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Premium Design Inspired by Nord 5

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed several design elements of the N6x. The smartphone borrows its aesthetics from the OnePlus Nord 5, featuring a flat frame, flat rear panel, and a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module.

The LED flash is positioned outside the camera housing, while the power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. The device will be available in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options, offering a minimalist design with a premium look despite its budget positioning.

Large Battery, Smooth Display

One of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus N6x is its 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. The handset is also expected to support 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the front, it is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smoother scrolling, gaming, and multimedia performance.

Expected Specifications

While OnePlus has yet to reveal the complete hardware details, leaks suggest the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. It is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a secondary sensor, while an 8-megapixel front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls.

The phone is also rumoured to be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, with support for microSD card expansion. Other expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G connectivity, and an IP-rated splash-resistant build.

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Expected Price and Market Position

While OnePlus has not announced official pricing, industry reports suggest the OnePlus N6x could be priced between Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 in India, placing it below the standard OnePlus N6, which debuted at Rs 22,999.

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