Five Stocks To Buy Today: Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Ather Energy And More | July 31

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors to consider buying today, based on their technical outlook. The list includes Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Havells India and Ather Energy.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,946.60)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager for Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended buying Bharti Airtel shares at around Rs 1,945. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 1,900, while setting a target range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,240.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 112.55)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice-President and HOR at Globe Capital, has recommended buying Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares at the current market price of around Rs 112. He has set a stop-loss at Rs 109 and a target price of Rs 118.

Separately, Nilesh Jain, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum Finverse, has also issued a buy call on ZEEL. Jain has recommended a stop-loss of Rs 108 and a target price of Rs 120.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 969.50)

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital has recommended buying Hindalco Industries shares at around Rs 972. He has set a stop-loss at Rs 950, with a target price of Rs 1,025.

Havells India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,262)

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Finverse has recommended buying Havells India shares. He has advised investors to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 1,235 and has set the target price at Rs 1,310.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,242)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Ather Energy shares in the Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,241 range.

Sarvade has placed the stop-loss at Rs 1,149, while setting a target price of Rs 1,430.

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