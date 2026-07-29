Heart Beat Season 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Heart Beat Season 3 is the upcoming Tamil medical drama series that continues the emotional and professional journey of doctors at RK Multispeciality Hospital.

The new season brings back several familiar characters while introducing new doctors and interns who add fresh conflicts and challenges to the hospital environment. The series focuses on medical emergencies, personal relationships, workplace struggles, and the changing dynamics among doctors.

Heart Beat Season 1, Season 2 Recap

In Heart Beat Season 1, the story introduced Reena, the daughter of renowned surgeon Dr Radhi Thyagarajan, as she joined the surgical residency program at RK Hospital. During her internship, she worked alongside Teju, Naveen, Rocky, and Guna while learning to manage the pressure of medical life. The season also explored Reena and Radhi's complicated relationship after the truth about their past was revealed.

Heart Beat Season 2 followed Radhi's return to hospital life after stepping away from her duties. Reena faced challenges under Arjun's leadership after he became the CEO of RK Hospital. The season also introduced Dr Vijay, Radhi's former love interest and Reena's biological father, leading to emotional revelations and conflicts.

ALSO READ: BTS Say No To Grammy Awards 2027; Here's Real Reason Behind Their Decision

Heart Beat Season 3 Plot

The third season continues from the events of the previous instalment, following doctors as they handle complex medical cases while dealing with personal struggles. At RK Multispeciality Hospital, senior doctors take responsibility for guiding a new generation of interns, but the arrival of new characters creates fresh challenges.

The season explores hospital politics, professional rivalries, friendships and emotional relationships. With experienced doctors facing new responsibilities and young interns trying to prove themselves, the hospital becomes a place where personal and professional battles unfold together. The departure of Dr Thejasri (Teju), played by Yogalakshmi Ramesh, also marks a major change in the storyline.

Heart Beat Season 3 Cast, Crew

The series stars Deepa Balu as Dr Reena Radhi Thyagarajan, Anumol K. Manoharan as Dr Radhi Thyagarajan, Charukesh Sekar as Arjun, Karthik Kumar as Dr Vijay, Sabareesh as Dr Ramakrishna "Rocky", RG Ram as Dr Naveen, Sarvhaa as Guna, Padine Kumar as Dr Anita, and Guru Lakshman as Preetham. New additions include Rahul Rajasekharan and Akshatha Das.

The series is created by Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, and Chidambaram Manivannan. It is produced by Padmini Velu and Rajavelu under A Tele Factory, with music composed by Saran Raghavan.

Release Date, OTT Platform

Heart Beat Season 3 will premiere on July 30, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The Tamil medical drama will continue the story of RK Multispeciality Hospital with returning characters, new faces, and fresh emotional twists.

Watch the Trailer Here

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set To Dethrone Avengers: Endgame With Record-Breaking Advance Bookings In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.