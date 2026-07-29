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'I May Be Killed, Jailed': Sheikh Hasina Vows Bangladesh Return By December

Ousted Bangladesh PM says she is prepared to face arrest, prison or death as she vows to return from exile in India amid legal proceedings.

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'I May Be Killed, Jailed': Sheikh Hasina Vows Bangladesh Return By December
Sheikh Hasina vows Bangladesh return despite risk of death, arrest and imprisonment.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she intends to return to the country by December despite the risk of arrest, imprisonment or even execution. 

AFP reported that the 78-year-old leader, who has been living in New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024, said she was fully aware of the consequences she could face upon her return.

"I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison," Hasina said in an email response to AFP. "I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me," she added.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Seen As Long-Time Sheikh Hasina Ally, Resigns

Her remarks come weeks after she told Reuters that she and members of her Awami League would return from exile and face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

"My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression," Hasina told Reuters earlier this month. "If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she added.

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