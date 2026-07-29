Jumanji: Open World Official Trailer Release: Fans Say 'Can't Wait' For Christmas

Sony Pictures has dropped the first official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, offering a fresh spin on the beloved adventure franchise.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, the upcoming film is the third and final instalment in the reboot series. Packed with action, comedy, and nostalgic callbacks, the trailer introduces a story that completely changes the rules of the Jumanji universe by bringing its iconic video game characters into the real world.

Jumanji Takes New Direction

Unlike the previous reboot films, Jumanji: Open World brings the game's avatars into the real world instead of sending players into the game. Dr Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Mouse Finbar (Kevin Hart), Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) struggle to adapt after becoming trapped outside Jumanji.

The trailer reveals they're stuck in "demo mode," leading to glitches, hilarious mishaps, and action-packed moments, including a dinosaur crashing into a diner.

Social Media Reacts to First Trailer

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with fans praising its nostalgic feel, action-packed moments, and fresh twist of bringing Jumanji into the real world.

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway Starrer In India?

The newly released trailer has sparked an enthusiastic response across Instagram:

One fan, @divinityunyielding, wrote, "I cannot wait!!! I'm so Ready!!! ????????" Echoing the excitement, @reficcostates commented, "I CAN'T WAAAIT ???????? I'll finally be able to see it at the cinema."

Several users praised the trailer's scale and energy. @ange_kim_369 said, "Amazing!!!! ???????????? can't wait to see this! ❤️" while @malonmahotiere added, "Yesss LFG!!! This Christmas WE LIT! ????????????????????????????????."

The trailer also reignited nostalgia for the franchise. @austina232299 wrote, "Jumanji is going back to its roots! Let's go!" Another fan, @itsjoycemaria, reacted, "Yoooo this is dope!!!!! I can't wait to seeee it!!!!! ????????????????????."

Others applauded the cast and crew for their work. @ellianaroullier called the trailer "So freaking amazing!!" and later added, "Can't wait to watch you do the thing that you pour your heart into ????." Meanwhile, @dericleegrams gave a personal shoutout, writing, "That's my friend & coach ????????."

The trailer also impressed viewers with its cinematic presentation. @seth__torres commented, "Wow, this trailer was absolutely amazing and mind blowing to watch!! I absolutely can't wait to see it in theaters soon and support you guys!! ????????????." Another fan, @lizzeth777strada, wrote, "Playing until the very end, it's amazing, looking forward to seeing my favorite players."

A Tribute to the Original Film and Returning Cast

The trailer also pays homage to the 1995 Robin Williams-led Jumanji, bringing the franchise back to its original concept of the game's dangers spilling into the real world. It features the return of Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Rhys Darby, and Marin Hinkle, alongside the main cast. Dan Hildebrand, Jack Jewkes, and Brittany O'Grady join the franchise, while Jake Kasdan returns as director and co-writer with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Release Date

Jumanji: Open World is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, 2026. The film was originally slated to open on December 11, 2026, before Sony Pictures shifted its release to the Christmas Day holiday window.

Watch Trailer Here:



ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Booking: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore In India, Eyes Record Opening

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.