The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway Starrer In India?

After entertaining audiences on the big screen, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now heading to OTT. The much-awaited sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, bringing back the iconic characters of Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton in a story set against the rapidly evolving worlds of fashion and digital media.

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada became a global favourite for its memorable performances, stylish fashion moments and sharp storytelling. Nearly two decades later, fans are eager to see how its iconic characters navigate an industry transformed by social media, digital publishing and changing fashion trends.

What's The Sequel About?

The sequel takes place nearly two decades after the events of the original 2006 film. Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, continues to lead Runway magazine, but the publishing industry is no longer the same. With digital platforms reshaping the media landscape, traditional fashion magazines face increasing challenges.

As Miranda works to secure the future of Runway, the film also follows the journeys of familiar faces. Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, has established herself as a successful journalist, while Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt, has become an influential figure in the luxury fashion industry. Their evolving careers set the stage for fresh professional rivalries and emotional reunions.

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Returning Cast And New Additions

The sequel also features the return of familiar characters from the first film, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Several new people join the cast, including Simone Ashley and Lucy Liu, adding fresh energy to the latest chapter of the beloved franchise.

Release Date, Platform

According to the announced streaming schedule, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar in India from Wednesday. The film will be available in English and Hindi, allowing viewers to revisit the celebrated fashion franchise from the comfort of their homes.

The OTT premiere comes shortly after the film's theatrical run, making it accessible to a wider audience across the country.

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