Nagpur School, Colleges Declare Holiday On Wednesday Amid Heavy Rains, 'Orange' Alert

The Nagpur district administration has declared a holiday for students of all anganwadis, schools, colleges and coaching classes on Wednesday, July 29, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district.

According to a post shared by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on X, "Orange Alert in Nagpur. All anganwadis, schools, and colleges have declared a holiday for students tomorrow, dated 29 July 2026."

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In an order issued by District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Kumar Ashirwad, the administration said an Orange Alert has been issued for Nagpur from July 28 to July 30.

The order noted that 108 mm of rainfall had already been recorded in Nagpur city till 2:30 p.m. on July 28, while several parts of the district witnessed heavy showers.

The administration warned that continued heavy rainfall could trigger flash flood-like situations in several areas of the district on July 29.

"In order to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of students, a holiday has been declared," the order said.

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The holiday applies to all government and private anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and coaching classes in Nagpur city, Nagpur Rural, Hingna and Kamptee talukas, including areas under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The order was issued under Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, read with the Maharashtra government's school education circular, which empowers the District Collector to declare holidays during emergencies.

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