Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early Social Media Reactions: New MCU Film Is Winning Hearts

The first social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day are finally here, and they are generating strong excitement among Marvel fans.
Critics and premiere attendees have started sharing their initial impressions online, with many describing the film as an emotional, action-packed return for Peter Parker. Tom Holland's performance has emerged as one of the biggest highlights, with several viewers calling it one of his strongest portrayals of the beloved superhero.
Fans have appreciated the film's balance of heartfelt moments, humour, and high-stakes superhero action, while several reactions also applauded the emotional storytelling.
Some early viewers described the film as a fresh chapter for Spider-Man that successfully moves the character forward without losing the charm that made audiences fall in love with him. Others highlighted the action sequences, visual effects and the film's emotional depth as major strengths.
Fans Excited About New Characters
Apart from Holland's performance, fans have also reacted positively to the introduction of new characters. The additions of Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo have sparked excitement, with many praising their screen presence Ruffalo's portrayal of Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, has particularly caught the attention of Marvel fans, as it marks the character's first appearance in a standalone Spider-Man film.
A Fresh Chapter For Peter Parker
Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter's identity from everyone's memory. Early reactions suggest the film explores Peter's emotional struggles while introducing a new threat that forces him back into action.
Here are some of the reactons:
#SpiderManBrandNewDay swings high as one of the MCU's strongest films yet. Awesome camerawork, stunning visuals, heartfelt performances, and surprises that genuinely land. It captures everything that makes Spider-Man special while pushing the character forward. pic.twitter.com/4KEcaUixO8— alex ???? (@alexkokz) July 28, 2026
My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we're going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well… pic.twitter.com/lO0I9thr3m— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 28, 2026
Listen. #SpidermanBrandNewDay is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is. pic.twitter.com/z86QdgsUEz— Matt Nando Kelly (@NandovMovies) July 28, 2026
My reaction to Spider-Man Brand New Day — no spoilers don't worry!— Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 28, 2026
An emotionally meaty dwelling on loneliness and suppressing what we truly are. With incredible stunts, VFX, and coloring, it's the best looking Spider-Man film since the Raimi era. The webbing has never been… pic.twitter.com/hK9MpIaWRv
#SpiderMan Brand New Day is the most authentic and spectacular Spider-Man yet in the MCU. Easily the best characterization of Peter yet. A fantastic breath of fresh air for the character. Cretton MUST return and stick around Marvel Studios.— JJ (@WildeePatrol) July 28, 2026
Full review tomorrow @PoppedNews https://t.co/8RtU0nXNvc pic.twitter.com/eR4nX0P7KI
Destin Daniel Cretton brings some much-needed new energy to the MCU with #SpiderManBrandNewDay. Our most mature and intentional outing yet with this version of the character. Holland does a great job exploring Peter's loneliness. Sadie Sink is dazzling and commands every moment… pic.twitter.com/pzNGFp6dZl— adam patla (@apat10) July 28, 2026
#SpiderManBrandNewDay is easily the best Spider-Man movie yet. Incredible action, real emotional stakes, huge surprises, and Peter & Frank steal every scene together. This is THE summer movie of the year! Tom Holland and Sadie Sink are incredible in this film! pic.twitter.com/6o96kUoWwW— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 28, 2026
Don't mind me. I'm just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 28, 2026
It's a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works. pic.twitter.com/5dHvcF58Sk
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has some of the best visuals and characterization its title character has gotten onscreen.— James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) July 28, 2026
Yet its notable shine is dulled by an overstuffed script that puts MCU interconnectivity and cameos over its title character.
Review coming to @DiscussingFilm. pic.twitter.com/Be3hBuoYIA
#SpidermanBrandNewDay is everything I hoped it would be!— Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) July 28, 2026
A tragic yet poetic odyssey about what it truly means to feel alone, only to realize you may not have to be alone…
It's thematically beautiful while still delivering an endlessly entertaining Spider-Man adventure that… pic.twitter.com/QCeOoY5JU4
#SpidermanBrandNewDay is fantastic, no notes. Top tier action! Love how deep the story goes into the consequences of Peter's choice (from NWH) and how it affects his life as Peter and as Spider-Man. Definitely some tearjerker moment in there. Felt like a mini Avengers film. pic.twitter.com/aRXpXbfDPW— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) July 28, 2026
ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Booking: Tom Holland's Film Sells 800K Tickets On BookMyShow Ahead Of Release
Cast And Crew
The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. New additions include Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is produced by Louis D'Esposito, Avi Arad, Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor under Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Release Date
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in Indian cinemas on Thursday, ahead of several international markets. The film will be available in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets CBFC UA 13+ Certificate After Kissing Scenes Removed
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