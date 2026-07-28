Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sells 800K BookMyShow Tickets Ahead Of Release

Three days before hitting theatres on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a flying start, registering the biggest Hollywood advance bookings on BookMyShow since 2023 and signalling a bumper opening in India.

Advance Booking Soars

The Marvel-Sony film has crossed 800,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, overtaking the final pre-sale numbers of Deadpool & Wolverine. It is now the platform's biggest Hollywood pre-sale performer since August 2023.

Booking activity has accelerated sharply over the past few days. Daily ticket sales jumped from around 43,000 on July 17 to a peak of 141,000 on July 26, showing a significant rise in demand as release day approaches.

The response has been equally strong at the country's leading multiplex chains. Across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold around 3.19 lakh tickets, generating an advance gross of Rs 16 crore.

PVR has contributed the largest share with 1.57 lakh tickets worth Rs 8.35 crore, followed by INOX, which has sold 1.02 lakh tickets for Rs 4.70 crore. Cinepolis has added another 60,000 tickets, generating Rs 2.95 crore. The film is also recording an advance occupancy of nearly 36% across more than 4,000 shows.

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Tom Holland's Box Office Record

The strong pre-release response now puts the spotlight on Tom Holland's box office record. His biggest success remains Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned Rs 15,700 Cr billion worldwide. It is followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 9,280 Cr), Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rs 7,210 Cr), Uncharted (Rs 3,335 Cr) and The Impossible (Rs 1,620 Cr).

India has responded very differently to Holland's films over the years. While Uncharted collected around Rs 1,100 crore globally, it managed only Rs 8.42 crore net in India. In contrast, Spider-Man: No Way Home became a major blockbuster, earning Rs 217.10 crore net and Rs 271 crore gross during its theatrical run.

Eyeing Major Records

With record-breaking advance bookings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now eyeing several Indian box office milestones, including Avengers: Endgame's opening day, opening weekend and opening week records, as well as Avatar: The Way of Water's Rs 477.50 crore lifetime gross. It could also become the first non-Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore in India.

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