The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 11: Christopher Nolan's Film Records Over 60% Drop On Monday

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey saw its box office collections slow on Monday after a strong second weekend. While the film recorded the expected weekday drop, it has already crossed Rs 123 crore in India, keeping its overall run on a strong track, with the English version leading the film's business.

Here's the Box Office Report

On July 27 (Day 11), The Odyssey collected Rs 3.85 crore at the Indian box office, marking a 66.4% drop from Sunday's Rs 11.45 crore. The film was screened across 4,578 shows on Monday.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 123.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 147.47 crore.

Although weekday collections have slowed, the film has already built a strong total after an impressive opening week and a solid second weekend.

Occupancy Trend

The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 3.35 crore from 2,796 shows while recording 55% overall occupancy. Audience turnout was naturally lower during the day, with occupancy at 9.22% in the morning, improving to 17.89% in the afternoon, 21.56% in the evening and 19.33% during the night.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.35 crore from 1,475 shows, registering 10% overall occupancy.

The Telugu version added Rs 0.10 crore from 221 shows with 15% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.05 crore from 86 shows, recording 25% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore, followed by Rs 22 crore on July 18 and Rs 21.90 crore on July 19. Collections then settled at Rs 8 crore on July 20, Rs 8.35 crore on July 21, Rs 6.50 crore on July 22 and Rs 6.15 crore on July 23, taking its opening week total to Rs 90.30 crore.

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The second week began with Rs 6.85 crore on July 24, before jumping to Rs 11.05 crore on July 25 and Rs 11.45 crore on July 26. While Monday brought the expected decline to Rs 3.85 crore, the film has already amassed Rs 123.50 crore in India, giving it a strong foundation for the rest of its theatrical run.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is based on Homer's timeless Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus as he embarks on a dangerous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing legendary creatures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso.

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

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