'Gutter, Ugly, Corrupt': Kangana Ranaut Attacks GenZ 'Westernised' Indian Women Amid Protests

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy after making strong comments about Gen Z protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The actor-turned-politician posted a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, criticising the protesters' language and conduct, calling their videos "puke inducing" and questioning their upbringing.

Reacting to viral clips from the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Kangana wrote, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

She also asked, "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?"

Referring to the protesters calling themselves "cockroaches," Kangana wrote that India is "a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication."

She added, "You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox."

In another Instagram Story, she claimed that the protesters left behind "sixty metric tonnes of waste" at Jantar Mantar after the demonstrations.

'Generation Gutter' Remark

Kangana later called the protesters "Generation Gutter" and made controversial comments about some women who took part in the protests.

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote. She also accused some "so-called westernised Indian women" of proudly showing off drinking, taking drugs and living on their parents' money.

Opposition Leaders Hit Back

Her remarks drew criticism from opposition leaders. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap questioned why Kangana had not spoken about the way students were treated during the protests.

"The way our daughters and children were harassed, beaten, and mistreated during this protest, being a woman herself, how does she not feel the slightest remorse?" he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also criticised her comments, saying, "If Kangana Ranaut has used such words, then it is highly condemnable... She should apologise to the entire Gen Z. PM Modi should take cognisance of the kind of language his MPs use for Gen Z."

ALSO READ: CJP Victory Party: Mahesh Jethmalani Shares Video, Asks Who Funded Travel, Food And Logistic During Protest

What Protests Were About?

The CJP protests began after the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Students started protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from June 20, demanding action over exam irregularities and the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests intensified during the "Chalo Sansad" march, when police used lathis, tear gas and allegedly pellet guns to stop protesters from moving towards Parliament.

On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, saying he was stepping down "for the sake of students and their future." Pralhad Joshi was later given additional charge of the education ministry.

Kangana had also criticised the protests earlier, saying an elected government should not be "arm-twisted" into removing ministers. She added that those who disagree with the government's decisions should contest elections instead.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: From Salman Khan To Shabana Azmi, Full List Of Actors And Celebrities Supporting Students

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