CJP Victory Party: Mahesh Jethmalani Shares Video, Asks Who Funded Travel, Food And Logistic During Protest

Senior Supreme Court advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani has raised questions over the funding and expenses linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement after a video showing members of the group celebrating at a Delhi hotel went viral on social media following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The video reportedly features CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with other activists, dancing and celebrating after the organisation ended its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Sharing the video on social media platform X, Jethmalani questioned the timing and optics of the celebration, particularly in the backdrop of clashes during the protest in which students and police personnel were reportedly injured. “Seriously? The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing,” he wrote.

He also sought transparency over the financial resources behind the movement, asking who funded the expenses. “More serious questions: Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics throughout this agitation?”

“Who financed the people who kept Delhi on the boil?” he concluded.

The CJP protest began after public anger grew over the NEET controversy and demands for action over alleged examination irregularities. The group also sought the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesting students and compensation for families of students who died by suicide amid the examination dispute.

The protest was called off on July 26 after a meeting between CJP representatives and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The movement claimed that its key demands had been addressed.

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Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down after taking moral responsibility for the ongoing examination scandal. In his resignation letter, Pradhan stated that the NEET paper leak issue was “not a matter of individual prestige”, prompting his departure amid the escalating controversy.

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