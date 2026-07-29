Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Quarterly EBITDA Highest-Ever Of Rs 5,642 Crore, Total Income Exceeds Rs 33,000 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd., saw a 50% uptick in its total income to Rs 33,546 crore on year-on-year basis, as per financial results data for the first quarter fof fiscal 2027. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 49% rise to Rs 5,642 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,295 crore, excluding OFAC setllement of Rs 2,644 crore.

Consolidated Financial Highlights Q1 FY27

Total income at Rs. 33,546 crore, up by 50% Y-o-Y

EBITDA at Rs. 5,642 cr, up by 49% Y-o-Y

Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 1,295 cr (excluding OFAC settlement of Rs. 2,644 cr)

Adani Airports EBITDA increased by 49% Y-o-Y to Rs. 1,633 cr

With capacity ramp up, Copper business adds EBITDA of Rs. 749 cr for the quarter

Adani Airports' Ebitda increased by 49% year-on-year to Rs 1,633 crore. The firm's copper business added an Ebitda of Rs 749 crore for the aforementioned period.

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"Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said.

“The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey. The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India's infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders," he added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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