BTS Say No To Grammy Awards 2027; Here's Real Reason Behind Their Decision

Global K-pop sensation BTS has announced that the group will not submit its music for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The decision was shared by all seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — through a joint message on Instagram Stories, where they explained the reason behind opting out despite being considered among the likely contenders.

BTS Explains Why It Is Skipping the Grammys

In their statement, the members said they had collectively decided not to participate in the Grammy submission process this year. The group added that they hope music is appreciated for its artistic value rather than being categorised by language or geographical origin. They concluded the message by expressing gratitude to ARMY and everyone who has continued to support them.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy is expected to reveal the nominees on November 16, 2026.

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Decision Follows Introduction of New Grammy Category

BTS' announcement has drawn significant attention because it follows the Recording Academy's introduction of a new Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 Grammys. The award recognises performances from Asian pop genres, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with entries required to make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

The new category sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans welcomed the move as long-overdue recognition for Asian artists, others questioned whether musicians should be grouped based on region or language. BTS is the first major act to publicly confirm that it will not submit its music under the revised awards structure, despite being widely viewed as a strong contender.

Group Continues Busy Comeback Year

The announcement comes during a major chapter for BTS following the completion of the members' mandatory military service in South Korea. The group recently reunited for full-group activities and released Arirang, its first group album in years. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single, Swim, topped the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS is now preparing to resume its Arirang World Tour, with the next leg beginning on August 1 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

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