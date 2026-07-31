Five Stocks To Buy: Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco And More | July 31, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as telecom, entertainment, electrical equipments, EV, and metals.

Top picks for Friday, July 31 include Bharti Airtel, Ather Energy, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Havells India and Hindalco.

Bharti Airtel

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees positive price action in the telecom space. He recommended a buy on Bharti Airtel for a target in the range of Rs 2,000-2,240, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,900.

Ather Energy

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, identified a buying opportunity in the EV sector. He recommended entering Ather Energy for an upside target of Rs 1,430, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,149.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Nilesh Jain, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Finverse, sees technical strength in the entertainment sector. He recommended a buy on Zee Entertainment Enterprises for a target of Rs 120, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 108 to manage downside risk.

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Havells India

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Finverse also highlighted momentum in the electrical equipment segment with a buy call on Havells India. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 1,310, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,235 .

Hindalco

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and Head of Research at Globe Capital also sees strong technical momentum in the metals space. He recommended a buy on Hindalco for an upside target of Rs 1,025. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 950.

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