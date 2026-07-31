Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & More

Shares of Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock and Tata Steel will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

JBM Auto Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 14.67% at Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore.

Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,442 crore versus Rs 1,254 crore.

Ebitda up 17% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 140 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 11.3% versus 11.1%.

Reappoints Nishant Arya as MD for 3 years from May 18, 2027.

To raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via issuance of securities.

Swiggy Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 791 crore versus loss of Rs 1,197 crore.

Revenue up 37.3% at Rs 6,812 crore versus Rs 4,961 crore.

Ebitda Loss at Rs 650 crore versus loss of Rs 954 crore.

Other Income at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 87 crore.

Global Health Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 158.7 crore versus Rs 159 crore.

Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 1,304 crore versus Rs 1,031 crore.

Ebitda up 26.3% at Rs 286.8 crore versus Rs 227 crore.

Ebitda Margin down 3 bps at 21.99% versus 22.02%.

Raises Guwahati hospital capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds.

GNG Electronics Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 56.2% at Rs 28.9 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.

Revenue up 32% at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 312 crore.

Ebitda up 52.6% at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 32.3 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 12% versus 10.3%.

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 4.6% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 549 crore.

Revenue down 11.8% at Rs 5,027 crore versus Rs 5,698 crore.

Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 851 crore versus Rs 761 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16.9% versus 13.4%.

Thermax Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 83.4% at Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 152.4 crore.

Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 2,303 crore versus Rs 2,158 crore.

Ebitda down 69.5% at Rs 68.6 crore versus Rs 225 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 3% versus 10.4%.

Board approves demerger of Bioenergy Solutions unit.

Arm Thermax Cooling Solutions to merge with company.

Niva Bupa Health Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 93% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 71.4 crore.

Insurance Revenue up 28.5% at Rs 2,274 crore versus Rs 1,769 crore.

To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Satin Creditcare Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 122.7 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore.

Total Income up 8% at Rs 765 crore versus Rs 708 crore.

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Rainbow Children's Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 13.2% at Rs 60.6 crore versus Rs 53.5 crore.

Revenue up 33% at Rs 470 crore versus Rs 353 crore.

Ebitda up 30% at Rs 134.5 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 28.6% versus 29.3%.

Nucleus Software Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit down 30.9% at Rs 23.9 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore.

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 225 crore.

Ebit down 90.7% at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 30 crore.

Ebit Margin at 1.3% versus 13.4%.

One-time gain of Rs 9.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore.

Torrent Pharma Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 548 crore.

Revenue up 54.8% at Rs 4,921 crore versus Rs 3,178 crore.

Ebitda up 61.2% at Rs 1,664 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 33.8% versus 32.5%.

One-time loss of Rs 21 crore in Q1.

AWL Agri Business Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 48.3% at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 236 crore.

Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 20,048 crore versus Rs 17,059 crore.

Ebitda up 88.8% at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 367 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 3.5% versus 2.2%.

RailTel Corp Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit down 0.5% at Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore.

Revenue up 20.1% at Rs 893 crore versus Rs 744 crore.

Ebitda up 13.6% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% versus 15.6%.

Pricol Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 34% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 50 crore.

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,105 crore versus Rs 895 crore.

Ebitda up 25.4% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 99.1 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 11.2% versus 11.1%.

Honda India Power Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 16.8% at Rs 11.1 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore.

Revenue up 21.9% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 155 crore.

Ebitda up 61.1% at Rs 13.8 crore versus Rs 8.5 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 7.3% versus 5.5%.

Appoints Sameer Jain as CFO from Oct 1.

Vinay Mittal to retire as CFO from Sept 30.

Filatex India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 19.3% at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 40.6 crore.

Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,049 crore.

Ebitda up 15.6% at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 67.9 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 6.5%.

Alivus Life Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 31.7% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 121.5 crore.

Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 640 crore versus Rs 602 crore.

Ebitda up 22.4% at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 172 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 33% versus 28.6%.

NSDL Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 9% at Rs 98.2 crore versus Rs 90.1 crore.

Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 458 crore.

Ebitda down 2.9% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 104 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 22.7%.

Mazagon Dock Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 21.5% at Rs 549 crore versus Rs 452 crore.

Revenue up 12% at Rs 2,943 crore versus Rs 2,626 crore.

Ebitda up 48% at Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 301.7 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 11.5%.

Tata Steel Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit down 20.8% at Rs 2,318 crore versus Rs 2,926 crore.

Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 60,794 crore versus Rs 63,270 crore.

Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 9,264 crore versus Rs 9,828 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 15.5%.

One-time loss of Rs 345 crore in Q1.

Approves capex of Rs 33,873 crore for capacity addition.

To raise Neelachal Ispat capacity by 4.8 MTPA.

Aarti Industries Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Revenue up 42.4% at Rs 2,387 crore versus Rs 1,676 crore.

Ebitda up 79.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 213 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16% versus 12.7%.

Appoints CEO Suyog Kotecha as MD.

Indegene Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 116.2 crore versus Rs 116.4 crore.

Revenue up 39.7% at Rs 1,063 crore versus Rs 761 crore.

Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 155 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16.4% versus 20.4%.

Data Patterns Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 13.5% at Rs 22.1 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore.

Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 99.3 crore.

Ebitda down 2.2% at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 32.1 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 27% versus 32.3%.

Nuvama Wealth Mgmt Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 13.8% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 269 crore.

Total Income up 8% at Rs 1,382 crore versus Rs 1,281 crore.

To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Mgmt.

Re-appoints Birendra Kumar as Chairperson.

Archean Chemical Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 23.6% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore.

Revenue up 12% at Rs 327 crore versus Rs 292 crore.

Ebitda down 13.7% at Rs 66.7 crore versus Rs 77.3 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 20.4% versus 26.5%.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 9.9% at Rs 1,499 crore versus Rs 1,364 crore.

Total Income down 1.4% at Rs 7,086 crore versus Rs 7,186 crore.

NSE Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 3,120 crore versus Rs 2,871 crore.

Revenue down 8.2% at Rs 4,560 crore versus Rs 4,968 crore.

Ebitda down 2.2% at Rs 3,551 crore versus Rs 3,633 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 77.9% versus 73.1%.

Stocks To Watch

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.: Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for the construction of four Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), to be executed over 48 months.

Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for the construction of four Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), to be executed over 48 months. Astra Microwave Products - Received HAL order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar; execution within 5 years.

- Received HAL order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar; execution within 5 years. Mahindra & Mahindra - Mahindra & Mahindra incorporated step-down subsidiary Novavayu Aerospace Limited on 29 July 2026 for aerospace products. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML) achieves Unicorn Status; now valued at Rs 10,822 crore; Proposed fund raising of Rs 322 Cr by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, at a valuation of Rs.10,822 crore. Lightrock joins in new funding round

- Mahindra & Mahindra incorporated step-down subsidiary Novavayu Aerospace Limited on 29 July 2026 for aerospace products. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML) achieves Unicorn Status; now valued at Rs 10,822 crore; Proposed fund raising of Rs 322 Cr by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, at a valuation of Rs.10,822 crore. Lightrock joins in new funding round P N Gadgil Jewellers - Launched QIP on July 30, 2026 with a floor price of Rs 640.69 per share; may offer up to 5% discount to the floor price.

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