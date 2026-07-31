Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & More

Shares of Swiggy, RailTel Corp, NSDL, Mazagon Dock and Tata Steel will be in focus on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Earnings
JBM Auto Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 14.67% at Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore.
- Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,442 crore versus Rs 1,254 crore.
- Ebitda up 17% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 11.3% versus 11.1%.
- Reappoints Nishant Arya as MD for 3 years from May 18, 2027.
- To raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via issuance of securities.
Swiggy Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 791 crore versus loss of Rs 1,197 crore.
- Revenue up 37.3% at Rs 6,812 crore versus Rs 4,961 crore.
- Ebitda Loss at Rs 650 crore versus loss of Rs 954 crore.
- Other Income at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 87 crore.
Global Health Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 158.7 crore versus Rs 159 crore.
- Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 1,304 crore versus Rs 1,031 crore.
- Ebitda up 26.3% at Rs 286.8 crore versus Rs 227 crore.
- Ebitda Margin down 3 bps at 21.99% versus 22.02%.
- Raises Guwahati hospital capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds.
GNG Electronics Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 56.2% at Rs 28.9 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.
- Revenue up 32% at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 312 crore.
- Ebitda up 52.6% at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 32.3 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 12% versus 10.3%.
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 4.6% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 549 crore.
- Revenue down 11.8% at Rs 5,027 crore versus Rs 5,698 crore.
- Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 851 crore versus Rs 761 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 16.9% versus 13.4%.
Thermax Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 83.4% at Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 152.4 crore.
- Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 2,303 crore versus Rs 2,158 crore.
- Ebitda down 69.5% at Rs 68.6 crore versus Rs 225 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 3% versus 10.4%.
- Board approves demerger of Bioenergy Solutions unit.
- Arm Thermax Cooling Solutions to merge with company.
Niva Bupa Health Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit up 93% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 71.4 crore.
- Insurance Revenue up 28.5% at Rs 2,274 crore versus Rs 1,769 crore.
- To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.
Satin Creditcare Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit at Rs 122.7 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore.
- Total Income up 8% at Rs 765 crore versus Rs 708 crore.
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Rainbow Children's Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 13.2% at Rs 60.6 crore versus Rs 53.5 crore.
- Revenue up 33% at Rs 470 crore versus Rs 353 crore.
- Ebitda up 30% at Rs 134.5 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 28.6% versus 29.3%.
Nucleus Software Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit down 30.9% at Rs 23.9 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore.
- Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 225 crore.
- Ebit down 90.7% at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 30 crore.
- Ebit Margin at 1.3% versus 13.4%.
- One-time gain of Rs 9.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore.
Torrent Pharma Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 548 crore.
- Revenue up 54.8% at Rs 4,921 crore versus Rs 3,178 crore.
- Ebitda up 61.2% at Rs 1,664 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 33.8% versus 32.5%.
- One-time loss of Rs 21 crore in Q1.
AWL Agri Business Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 48.3% at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
- Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 20,048 crore versus Rs 17,059 crore.
- Ebitda up 88.8% at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 367 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 3.5% versus 2.2%.
RailTel Corp Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit down 0.5% at Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore.
- Revenue up 20.1% at Rs 893 crore versus Rs 744 crore.
- Ebitda up 13.6% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 116 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 14.7% versus 15.6%.
Pricol Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 34% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
- Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,105 crore versus Rs 895 crore.
- Ebitda up 25.4% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 99.1 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 11.2% versus 11.1%.
Honda India Power Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit up 16.8% at Rs 11.1 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore.
- Revenue up 21.9% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 155 crore.
- Ebitda up 61.1% at Rs 13.8 crore versus Rs 8.5 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 7.3% versus 5.5%.
- Appoints Sameer Jain as CFO from Oct 1.
- Vinay Mittal to retire as CFO from Sept 30.
Filatex India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 19.3% at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 40.6 crore.
- Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,049 crore.
- Ebitda up 15.6% at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 67.9 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 6.5%.
Alivus Life Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit up 31.7% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 121.5 crore.
- Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 640 crore versus Rs 602 crore.
- Ebitda up 22.4% at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 33% versus 28.6%.
NSDL Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit up 9% at Rs 98.2 crore versus Rs 90.1 crore.
- Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 458 crore.
- Ebitda down 2.9% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 22.7%.
Mazagon Dock Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 21.5% at Rs 549 crore versus Rs 452 crore.
- Revenue up 12% at Rs 2,943 crore versus Rs 2,626 crore.
- Ebitda up 48% at Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 301.7 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 11.5%.
Tata Steel Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit down 20.8% at Rs 2,318 crore versus Rs 2,926 crore.
- Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 60,794 crore versus Rs 63,270 crore.
- Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 9,264 crore versus Rs 9,828 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 15.2% versus 15.5%.
- One-time loss of Rs 345 crore in Q1.
- Approves capex of Rs 33,873 crore for capacity addition.
- To raise Neelachal Ispat capacity by 4.8 MTPA.
Aarti Industries Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 43 crore.
- Revenue up 42.4% at Rs 2,387 crore versus Rs 1,676 crore.
- Ebitda up 79.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 213 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 16% versus 12.7%.
- Appoints CEO Suyog Kotecha as MD.
Indegene Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 116.2 crore versus Rs 116.4 crore.
- Revenue up 39.7% at Rs 1,063 crore versus Rs 761 crore.
- Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 155 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 16.4% versus 20.4%.
Data Patterns Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 13.5% at Rs 22.1 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore.
- Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 99.3 crore.
- Ebitda down 2.2% at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 32.1 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 27% versus 32.3%.
Nuvama Wealth Mgmt Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit up 13.8% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 269 crore.
- Total Income up 8% at Rs 1,382 crore versus Rs 1,281 crore.
- To raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.
- To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Mgmt.
- Re-appoints Birendra Kumar as Chairperson.
Archean Chemical Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit down 23.6% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore.
- Revenue up 12% at Rs 327 crore versus Rs 292 crore.
- Ebitda down 13.7% at Rs 66.7 crore versus Rs 77.3 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 20.4% versus 26.5%.
LIC Housing Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 9.9% at Rs 1,499 crore versus Rs 1,364 crore.
- Total Income down 1.4% at Rs 7,086 crore versus Rs 7,186 crore.
NSE Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 3,120 crore versus Rs 2,871 crore.
- Revenue down 8.2% at Rs 4,560 crore versus Rs 4,968 crore.
- Ebitda down 2.2% at Rs 3,551 crore versus Rs 3,633 crore.
- Ebitda Margin at 77.9% versus 73.1%.
Stocks To Watch
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.: Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for the construction of four Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), to be executed over 48 months.
- Astra Microwave Products - Received HAL order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar; execution within 5 years.
- Mahindra & Mahindra - Mahindra & Mahindra incorporated step-down subsidiary Novavayu Aerospace Limited on 29 July 2026 for aerospace products. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML) achieves Unicorn Status; now valued at Rs 10,822 crore; Proposed fund raising of Rs 322 Cr by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, at a valuation of Rs.10,822 crore. Lightrock joins in new funding round
- P N Gadgil Jewellers - Launched QIP on July 30, 2026 with a floor price of Rs 640.69 per share; may offer up to 5% discount to the floor price.
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