Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games Javelin Throw Final?

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be among the favourites when the men's javelin throw final gets underway at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The event will be held at Scotstoun Stadium.

Neeraj safely progressed to the 12-man final after recording a best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round despite challenging wind conditions. India will have the strongest representation in the field, with Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m) also qualifying, making India the only nation to have all three of its entrants qualify for the final.

The competition, however, is expected to be intense. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage enters the final after topping the qualification round with 82.84m and boasts the world-leading throw of 92.62m this season. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion, also advanced to the final, while two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago add further quality to the field.

Neeraj arrives in Glasgow after a carefully managed build-up. The Indian ace limited his competitive appearances in 2026, competing only at the Doha Diamond League, where he finished fourth with a throw of 85.69m, while focusing on training and recovery. His glittering resume includes Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, World Championships gold in Budapest, Diamond League glory in 2022, Asian Games titles in 2018 and 2023, and Commonwealth Games gold at Gold Coast 2018. Having missed Birmingham 2022 through injury, he will be aiming to reclaim the title in Glasgow.

Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final: Event Details

The men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, and is scheduled to begin at 12:45 a.m. IST on Saturday.

Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final On TV

The men's javelin throw final will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and DD Sports on DD Free Dish.

Where To Live Stream Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

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