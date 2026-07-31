ITR Filing 2026: WazirX Launches Tool For Instant Crypto Tax Reporting Ahead Of Deadline

The cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has introduced Taxlyst, a free crypto tax reporting platform designed to assist investors in producing accurate and timely tax-ready reports as the income tax filing deadline draws near. The platform provides an exchange-agnostic solution for tax compliance since it is accessible to all cryptocurrency investors, irrespective of the exchange they use.

It might be difficult to prepare cryptocurrency tax returns, particularly for investors who do a lot of transactions during the fiscal year or trade on several exchanges. It can be laborious and error-prone to manually reconcile deals, calculate gains and losses, and make sure that India's virtual digital asset (VDA) tax regulations are followed, as per a report by Business Today.

By enabling customers to upload their transaction history from any cryptocurrency exchange, Taxlyst aims to streamline the procedure. The platform receives basic information, analyses it, and produces a whole tax report in a matter of minutes.

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The program generates exchange-wise transaction summaries, estimates tax obligations on reported cryptocurrency income, and computes VDA gains and losses automatically.

Additionally, it produces reports that are compliant with Schedule VDA, which was added to the revenue Tax Return (ITR) to report revenue from virtual digital assets. In accordance with India's crypto tax reporting structure, Taxlyst employs the First In, First Out (FIFO) accounting approach for spot cryptocurrency transactions.

Depending on their filing needs, users can get several reports in addition to a summary dashboard. A comprehensive PDF tax report, a Schedule VDA-ready CSV file for ITR filing, a full transaction history with trading pairs, prices, fees, and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) information, a USDT-INR conversion report used for tax computations, and a distinct futures profit and loss statement are among them.

Many cryptocurrency investors still spend hours manually reconciling transactions across various exchanges, according to Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX. According to him, Taxlyst was created to remove this complication by allowing users, regardless of the exchange they use, to upload transaction histories and receive organised, tax-ready data in a matter of minutes.

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According to Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson of the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), keeping correct records and adhering to tax laws are becoming more crucial as digital assets are included in more investment portfolios. Simplifying the reporting procedure, he continued, might promote voluntary compliance and boost trust in India's digital asset sector.

As the deadline for submitting taxes draws closer, Taxlyst provides cryptocurrency investors with a quicker and more organised substitute for manual tax computations, making it easier for them to comply with legal obligations.

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