Stellantis Issues Global Recall For 1.5 Million Ram 1500 Pickups Over Seat Belt Safety Risk

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has announced a global recall of more than 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks after discovering a defect that could affect the performance of rear seat belts and increase the risk of injury during a crash.

The company said it is aware of one injury that may be linked to the issue, according to a Reuters report.

The recall covers certain 2019-2026 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. According to Stellantis, some vehicles may have been built with a second-row centre or second-row driver-side seat belt buckle anchor that was not properly attached to the vehicle's body structure. If the anchor is loose or incorrectly installed, the rear seat belt system may not provide the expected level of protection in an accident.

Of the affected vehicles, around 1.27 million are in the United States, 156,000 in Canada, 15,000 in Mexico, and about 75,000 are in other international markets. The company said it will notify owners and ask them to take their vehicles to authorised dealerships for a free inspection.

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During the inspection, technicians will examine the second-row centre and driver-side seat belt buckle anchors. If a problem is found, dealers will properly secure the anchor to the vehicle body at no cost to customers.

The latest recall adds to a series of safety campaigns involving Ram trucks over the past year. Earlier recalls covered issues such as headlight wiring, rearview camera systems and instrument panel software, highlighting Stellantis' continued efforts to fix potential safety defects before they lead to more serious incidents.

Vehicle safety experts advise owners not to ignore recall notices, especially when they involve seat belts or other critical safety systems.

Drivers can also check whether their vehicle is included in a recall by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall website.

Ram 1500 is one of Stellantis' best-selling pickup trucks and remains an important model in the North American market. The company said it is working to inspect and repair affected vehicles as quickly as possible to ensure customer safety.

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