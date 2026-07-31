IndiGo To Terminate Norse Atlantic Damp Lease, Halt London Heathrow Services

IndiGo will temporarily discontinue its services to and from London Heathrow as it exits its damp lease arrangement, citing a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical tensions, rising costs and airspace restrictions. The airline said the decision comes as it ends the damp lease arrangement and will remain in effect until the delivery of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

According to the airline, the move has been necessitated by a combination of operational and cost pressures that have made the route increasingly difficult to sustain.

IndiGo said the ongoing geopolitical tensions have significantly affected international flight operations, with airspace constraints reducing route efficiency and increasing operating costs.

The airline also pointed to elevated aviation fuel prices and currency pressures as additional headwinds impacting the viability of the London Heathrow service.

"Airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have impacted route efficiency," the airline said in a press release.

The suspension is temporary and is expected to remain in place until IndiGo begins taking delivery of its long-haul Airbus A350-900 fleet, which is expected to strengthen its ability to operate international routes more efficiently.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline Slips Into Net Loss Even As Revenue Climbs 20%; Fleet Count Falls

The development comes as airlines globally continue to grapple with longer flight paths caused by geopolitical conflicts and restricted airspace, resulting in higher fuel consumption, longer flight durations and increased operating expenses.

Despite the temporary suspension of Heathrow services, IndiGo has reiterated its long-term international expansion strategy, with the upcoming A350-900 aircraft set to play a key role in strengthening its long-haul network.

IndiGo Q1 Results

InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of the airline IndiGo, swung to a consolidated loss of Rs 238 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company logged a net profit of Rs 20,496 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm saw an uptick of 20% in revenue for the arforementioned period to Rs 24,584 crore, from Rs 5,227 crore in the previous financial year

The airline's fleet count fell by nine to 432 aircraft during the quarter. The aviation company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 37% decline to Rs 3,267 crore from Rs 5,227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 13.3% from 25.5%, seeing a dip of 1,220 basis points.

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