iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Date Leaks As Reports Warn Of Price Hike Up To Rs 30,000

Your next iPhone upgrade might cost noticeably more, if the latest round of leaks holds up.

Reports point to Apple pushing India pricing on the iPhone 18 Pro series up by as much as Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 over current models, which start at Rs 1,34,999 for the Pro and Rs 1,49,900 for the Pro Max. American buyers aren't spared either, with some estimates suggesting a jump of up to $200, largely blamed on rising component and manufacturing costs.

A Camera That Adjusts Itself, Powered By A New Chip

The bigger story this year may be under the hood rather than on the price tag. Apple is tipped to introduce a variable-aperture main camera for the first time on an iPhone, letting the sensor control how much light it lets in, a change that could sharpen low-light shots, tame blown-out daylight photos and produce more natural background blur.

Driving that alongside everything else is the rumoured A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process for better efficiency, paired with Apple's own C2 modem said to bring improved connectivity and satellite-based 5G features. Battery capacity is also expected to grow, with the Pro Max potentially reaching 5,200mAh.

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Familiar Design, Smaller Notch, New Colours

On looks, don't expect a dramatic overhaul. The raised camera module carries over, though fresh colour options like dark cherry red, light blue and a darker grey are rumoured to join the palette. Screen sizes stay put too, at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the Pro and Pro Max, though upgraded LTPO+ panels could bring better brightness.

The Pro Max may also get slightly thicker to fit its bigger battery. One change users might actually notice: the Dynamic Island cutout could shrink by roughly 35%, according to tipster Ice Universe, as Apple tucks more Face ID hardware beneath the display.

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As for timing, Forbes reports Apple could unveil the Pro and Pro Max on September 12, potentially alongside its first foldable iPhone, with standard iPhone 18 models rumoured to follow only in 2027. None of this is confirmed, and Apple has made no official statement on specifications, pricing or launch dates.

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