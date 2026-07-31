Barcelona vs Birmingham City Live Streaming: Where To Watch FCB Pre-Season Friendly In India?

Barcelona will continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against EFL Championship side Birmingham City on Friday.

The Catalan side will head into the fixture after a 4-1 win over local side CD Europa in their previous pre-season outing. Birmingham City, meanwhile, will be playing their sixth warm-up match of the summer, giving the Championship club more game time heading into Friday's contest.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions will be without Frenkie de Jong and Fermín López, who are still sidelined through injury. López recently spoke about the disappointment of missing Spain's FIFA World Cup campaign because of the setback.

The Catalan club has also been linked with a move for ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as it looks to bolster its midfield options. Reports, however, suggest sporting director Deco is not entirely convinced about the deal. The final squad for the friendly is likely to be confirmed closer to the match.

Birmingham City head into Friday's friendly in strong form, having won all five of their pre-season matches. The Championship side edged past Crewe Alexandra 2-1 in their latest outing after registering a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town. Earlier in the summer, Birmingham also beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 and Solihull Moors 3-0. Across their five warm-up games, they have scored nine goals while conceding just a single goal, which was against Crewe Alexandra.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have had their previous four matches come at the end of the 2025-26 La Liga season, where they recorded wins over Real Betis (3-1) and Real Madrid (2-0), but suffered defeats to Valencia (3-1) and Deportivo Alavés (1-0).

Across those five matches, the Catalan club scored ten goals and conceded six.

Match Details

The pre-season friendly between Birmingham City and Barcelona will be played at St. Andrew's Knighthead Park, with kick-off scheduled for 12:15 a.m. IST on August 1.

Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India

The official streaming will be available on the FC Barcelona Official Website via Barça Play or their member-access YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Throw Final On TV, Online?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.