Terrorists Kill Non-Local Labourer, Injure Another In J&K's Kulgam: Police

A non-local labourer was killed and another was critically injured after terrorists opened fire on them in the Kilam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, police said.

News agency JKNS qouting a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said that gunmen targeted two non-local labourers in Kilam, leaving both with critical injuries.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. One later succumbed to injuries, while the other underwent surgery, the officer said.

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"The injured non-local has been shifted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, for advanced treatment," officials said, adding that the identities of the victims were yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, the attackers struck after sundown and fled the area under the cover of darkness. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the locality and launched a search operation to trace those responsible.

The Hindu reported that the incident marks the second targeted attack in south Kashmir since July 22, when suspected terrorists shot dead a police personnel deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag.

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Following that attack, security forces detained around 3,500 suspects and demolished two houses linked to the families of active militants in south Kashmir, officials had said.

JKNS reported that further investigation into Friday's attack is underway.

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