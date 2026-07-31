Raymond Lifestyle Q1 Results: Net Loss Widens Even As Revenue Climbs 6%

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. reported a wider consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June even as revenue and operating profit improved on the back of steady demand.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 19.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 5.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,516 crore from Rs 1,430 crore.

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Operating performance improved during the quarter, with EBITDA rising 16.6% to Rs 89.8 crore from Rs 77 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 5.9% from 5.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Based on the company's reported numbers.

In its earnings release, Raymond Lifestyle said total income increased 6% year-on-year to Rs 1,560 crore, while EBITDA grew 11% to Rs 135 crore, supported by premiumisation in the domestic business and a recovery in the garmenting segment. The company said demand benefited from US-India tariff rationalisation and the implementation of the UK free trade agreement, resulting in a robust order book.

Commenting on the performance, Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director & CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., said the company delivered a steady start to FY27 with strong international traction and sustained domestic demand.

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"Our Garmenting business achieved an exceptional 50%+ growth... While short-term macroeconomic pressures and elevated raw material costs have weighed on overall margins, our resilient product mix, debt-free balance sheet, and strong net-cash position of Rs 154 crore give us immense operational flexibility," Ghosh said.

The company added that it remained net cash positive at Rs 154 crore at the end of the quarter and continued to optimise its retail footprint while investing in emerging businesses and ESG initiatives.

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