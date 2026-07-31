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NALCO Q1 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Revenue Tops Rs 5,300 Crore; Margins Expand

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 2,003 crore, compared to Rs 1,722 crore in the preceding quarter.

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NALCO Q1 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Revenue Tops Rs 5,300 Crore; Margins Expand
NALCO Q1 results.
Image: Company Website

National Aluminium Company Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 jumped 16.3% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 2,003 crore, compared to Rs 1,722 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 5.8% to Rs 5,302 crore from Rs 5,013 crore. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 15.2% to Rs 2,708 crore from Rs 2,349 crore, while margin expanded by 420 basis points to 51.1% from 46.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

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NALCO Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net profit up 16.3% to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,722 crore
  • Revenue up 5.8% to Rs 5,302 crore from Rs 5,013 crore
  • Ebitda up 15.2% to Rs 2,708 crore from Rs 2,349 crore
  • Margin up 420 basis points to 51.1% from 46.9%

ALSO READ: IOC Q1 Results: Loss At Rs 2,661 Crore Sharply Beats Worst-Case Street Estimate; Revenue Up 26.2%

NALCO Share Price

Shares of National Aluminium Company ended 0.69% higher at Rs 350.05 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the Nifty index on the last trading day of July. 

The stock has risen 11.37% year-to-date, and 89.15% in the last 12 months. 

ALSO READ: ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 27%, Misses Estimates; Revenue Declines

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