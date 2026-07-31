iPhone 18 Pro Price: Will Apple's New Phone Cost Rs 20,000 More? Expected Price, Colours And More

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, although the company has not officially confirmed the launch date. Industry reports suggest the launch event could take place around September 12, with the devices expected to go on sale later in the month.

According to leaks, Apple may adopt a new launch strategy by introducing only the premium Pro models this September, while the standard iPhone 18 lineup could debut in early 2027. The Pro models are also rumoured to launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, according to the reports.

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Refined Design and Display

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max is likely to retain its 6.9-inch screen. Apple is reportedly upgrading to LTPO+ OLED display technology, offering improved brightness, smoother performance, and better power efficiency.

Leaks also suggest the Dynamic Island could shrink by nearly 35 per cent, with more Face ID components moving beneath the display. The Pro Max is expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate a larger battery. Expected colour options include Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, and Dark Grey.

Performance and Camera Upgrades

The upcoming Pro models are tipped to be powered by Apple's A20 chip, reportedly built on TSMC's 2nm process, promising faster performance and improved energy efficiency. The devices are also expected to feature Apple's in-house C2 modem for enhanced cellular connectivity and advanced satellite-based 5G capabilities.

One of the biggest expected upgrades is a variable-aperture primary camera, a first for an iPhone. The system is expected to improve low-light photography, reduce overexposure in bright conditions, and deliver more natural background blur in portrait shots.

Bigger Battery and Expected Pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a 5,200mAh battery, offering improved battery life over previous models.

While Apple has not revealed official pricing, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could see a price increase of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. The Pro Max, which reportedly succeeds the Rs 1,49,999 iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to remain positioned as Apple's flagship premium smartphone.

All launch dates, specifications, and pricing remain based on industry leaks, and Apple is expected to reveal the official details at its launch event.

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