iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Expected Release Date, Camera Features And Major Leaks Explained

For the first time in years, Apple won't be putting its entire iPhone lineup on stage at once. Instead of the usual four-model September reveal, the company is reportedly splitting the iPhone 18 series across two windows: the pricier Pro, Pro Max and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone arriving this fall, while the more affordable iPhone 18, 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air wait until spring 2027.

The split is being read as Apple's way of giving its premium hardware room to shine on its own, before circling back for buyers looking for something cheaper.

Camera And Display Features

The biggest functional change tipped for the Pro models isn't cosmetic. Reports point to at least one iPhone 18 Pro variant introducing a variable aperture lens on its main camera, a first for the iPhone. Unlike a traditional fixed-opening lens, this mechanism would physically widen or narrow depending on the shot, giving photographers a genuine dial for controlling brightness and background blur, something no iPhone camera has offered until now.

Up front, the pill-shaped cutout housing Face ID and the selfie camera is expected to shrink in size, a change most leakers have focused on for the Pro lineup specifically, while the rest of the display carries over the same triple-lens rear housing seen on the iPhone 17 Pro, with screen sizes staying unchanged.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Expected Price, Changes, Colours And More — Here's What We Know

Chip, Modem And Design

Apple is expected to introduce its own C2 modem with mmWave 5G support on the Pro lineup, continuing its push to phase out Qualcomm hardware. Under the hood, the Pro and Pro Max are tipped to run on an A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process, a jump down from the current 3nm A19, promising better efficiency without sacrificing speed. On looks, the design should feel largely familiar, though a reported deep red colourway could join the mix, and the Pro Max may end up marginally thicker than its predecessor.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Date Leaks As Reports Warn Of Price Hike Up To Rs 30,000

When To Expect It

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are slated for a September 2026 unveiling. The foldable iPhone was initially expected to join them on stage the same month, though some recent leaks suggest it could actually ship later, in December, meaning the Pro duo might headline September on their own before the foldable follows separately.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.