Important Days in August 2026: Full List of National and International Events, Dates and Significance

August 2026 includes several important national and international days observed across areas such as health, environment, history, culture and social awareness. The month features major occasions like India's Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, National Sports Day and World Photography Day.

Among India's newer official observances is National Space Day, celebrated on August 23 to commemorate Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing in 2023. The mission made India the first country to achieve a soft landing near the Moon's south pole.

These occasions are also valuable from an examination perspective, particularly for candidates preparing for competitive tests in general knowledge and current affairs.

Several important observances in August also coincide with public and financial market holidays. If you're planning banking transactions or stock market investments during the month, check the complete lists of Bank Holidays in August 2026 and Stock Market Holidays in August 2026 to stay informed about branch closures and NSE/BSE trading holidays.

Full List Of Indian And International Events In August

August 1, 2026

National Mountain Climbing Day – Recognises the sport of mountaineering and encourages interest in climbing activities.

World Lung Cancer Day – Raises awareness about lung cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

World Wide Web Day – Recognises the impact of the internet and digital connectivity.

August 2, 2026

Friendship Day – Celebrated to honour friendships and the importance of social bonds.

August 3, 2026

National Watermelon Day – Celebrates the popular summer fruit and its cultural significance.

August 4, 2026

Assistance Dogs Day – Recognises the contribution of assistance dogs in supporting people with disabilities.

US Coast Guard Day – Marks the establishment and contributions of the United States Coast Guard.

August 6, 2026

Hiroshima Day – Commemorates the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II and promotes the message of peace.

August 7, 2026

National Handloom Day – Observed in India to celebrate the handloom sector and honour the contribution of weavers.

August 8, 2026

Quit India Movement Day – Marks the anniversary of the launch of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

International Cat Day – Celebrates cats and promotes awareness about their welfare.

August 9, 2026

Nagasaki Day – Remembers the atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War II.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples – Highlights the rights, cultures and contributions of indigenous communities.

Book Lover's Day – Celebrates reading and the importance of books.

August 10, 2026

World Lion Day – Raises awareness about lion conservation and protecting their natural habitats.

World Biofuel Day – Highlights the importance of renewable energy sources and biofuels.

August 12, 2026

International Youth Day – Focuses on issues affecting young people globally.

World Elephant Day – Promotes elephant conservation and awareness about threats faced by the species.

August 13, 2026

International Left-Handers Day – Recognises left-handed people and raises awareness about challenges they may face.

World Organ Donation Day – Encourages awareness about organ donation and transplantation.

August 14, 2026

Pakistan Independence Day – Marks Pakistan's independence from British rule in 1947.

August 15, 2026

India Independence Day – Celebrates India's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947.

August 16, 2026

Bennington Battle Day – Commemorates the American Revolutionary War battle.

Parsi New Year (Navroz) – Marks the beginning of the new year for the Parsi community.

August 17, 2026

Indonesian Independence Day – Celebrates Indonesia's declaration of independence in 1945.

Gabon Independence Day – Marks Gabon's independence from France in 1960.

August 19, 2026

Afghanistan Independence Day – Marks Afghanistan's independence from British influence.

World Photography Day – Celebrates photography and its role in documenting history and culture.

World Humanitarian Day – Recognises humanitarian workers and their contributions worldwide.

August 20, 2026

World Mosquito Day – Raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases and prevention.

Sadbhavna Divas – Observed in India to promote harmony and national integration.

Indian Akshay Urja Day – Highlights the importance of renewable energy in India.

August 23, 2026

National Space Day – Observed in India to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole in 2023.

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition – Remembers the history of the transatlantic slave trade and its abolition.

European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism – Honours victims of totalitarian regimes.

August 26, 2026

Women's Equality Day – Marks the progress towards women's equal rights.

International Dog Day – Celebrates dogs and promotes animal welfare.

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary – Marks the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa.

August 28, 2026

Raksha Bandhan – Celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters in Indian culture.

World Sanskrit Day – Promotes awareness and appreciation of the Sanskrit language.

August 29, 2026

National Sports Day – Celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand to honour sporting achievements.

August 30, 2026

Small Industry Day – Highlights the contribution of small industries to economic growth and employment.

August 31, 2026

Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day) – Celebrates Malaysia's independence.

Bank Holidays in Augut 2026:

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