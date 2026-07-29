Sawan 2026 Start Date And Time: Full Somvar Vrat Calendar, Puja Rituals, Significance

The month of Sawan holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who observe fasts, perform special pujas and seek his blessings for their loved ones. Among the most sacred days are the Sawan Somvars (Mondays), believed to bring blessings of health, prosperity and happiness.

As devotees prepare for the auspicious month, here is everything you need to know about the Sawan 2026 start date and time, complete Somvar Vrat calendar, important puja rituals and the significance of this sacred observance:

Sawan 2026 Date and Time

Sawan 2026 will begin on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and continue until Friday, August 28, 2026, according to the Purnimanta calendar followed in North India. During this period, devotees will observe four Sawan Somvar fasts dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan 2026 Start Date And Full Somvar Vrat Calendar

This year, Sawan month is going to start from July 30, 2026 and will continue till August 28, 2026, coinciding with the occasion of Shravan Purnima. There will be four Sawan Somvar fasts in 2026:

First Sawan Somvar : Aug. 3

: Aug. 3 Second Sawan Somvar : Aug. 10

: Aug. 10 Third Sawan Somvar : Aug. 17

: Aug. 17 Fourth Sawan Somvar: Aug. 24

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Sawan Puja Rituals

Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat is considered one of the most important ways to worship Lord Shiva during Shravan month. Devotees follow traditional rituals while offering prayers.

Before beginning the puja rituals, devotees are advised to rise early and take a sacred bath, clean the entire house, especially the puja area. Take a wooden plank and place an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, light a diya and incense sticks.

You can also recite Shiva Chalisa and Shravan Maas Katha.

One must visit the Shiva temple and offer panchamrit to Shivalingam. After offering Panchamrit, devotees should wash the Shivalingam with normal water and then offer bel patra, chandan, itra, bhang, dhatura, akha flower, sweets and fruits. Conclude the puja by lighting a diya with desi ghee and then reciting "Om Jai Shiv Omkara" aarti to appease Lord Shiva.

Whether one chooses to fast, chant mantras, or pray with devotion, the month of Sawan is regarded as an ideal time to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

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Sawan 2026 Significance

According to Hindu Panchang, the month of Sawan holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. During this sacred month, devotees offer their sincere prayers to Lord Shiva and get engaged in various religious and spiritual activities. Ancient scriptures describe this month as particularly auspicious for spiritual practices. The Shiva Purana states that prayers offered during Shravan month reach Lord Shiva with amplified power. Many devotees consider this month ideal for:

Seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

Observing Sawan Somwar fasts.

Performing Rudrabhishek.

Offering Bilva leaves and holy water.

Practising meditation and mantra chanting.

Undertaking acts of charity and self-discipline.

Whether devotees observe a full-day fast, perform Rudrabhishek, or simply offer prayers at a Shiva temple, Sawan remains one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar. The sacred observance reflects devotion, discipline and spiritual renewal, making it a deeply cherished period for millions of devotees.

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