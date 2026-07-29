Guru Purnima 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Purnima Tithi Timings, Rituals And Significance

Guru Purnima 2026 will be observed on Wednesday, July 29. Check the date, Purnima Tithi timings, Guru Puja muhurat, rituals and significance of the auspicious festival.

Guru Purnima 2026: Timings At A Glance

Event Timing Date July 29, 2026 Purnima Tithi Begins July 28, 6:18 PM Purnima Tithi Ends July 29, 8:05 PM

The festival holds deep significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. They observe the occasion to express gratitude towards those who have guided them. While the term "guru" is most commonly associated with spiritual teachers, the scope of this festival is much wider. Parents, school teachers, professors, and even elder siblings who have played a guiding role in a person's life are also honoured on this day.

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Guru Purnima 2026: Purnima Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima Tithi of the Ashadha Shukla Paksha begins at 6:18 p.m. on July 28 and ends at 8:05 p.m. on July 29. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29.

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Guru Purnima 2026: Puja Muhurat

On Guru Purnima 2026 (July 29), the Brahma Muhurat for Guru Puja was from 4:17 a.m. to 4:59 a.m. today. The Amrit Kaal was from 8:34 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., while the Abhijit Muhurat was from 12:00 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Devotees traditionally perform Guru Puja, chant mantras, meditate and observe a fast during these auspicious periods. Listening to or reciting the Satyanarayan Katha is also considered highly auspicious.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is traditionally associated with Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who is revered as the compiler of the Vedas and the author of the Mahabharata.

Guru Purnima 2026: Rituals, Significance

On Guru Purnima, devotees usually wake up early to adhere to the puja muhurat. They take baths and wear clean clothes. They worship their guru or offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Sage Vyasa, chant mantras, meditate and seek blessings. Many people also observe a fast, donate food or clothes and listen to the Satyanarayan Katha on this day.

This sacred festival is dedicated to honouring teachers, mentors and spiritual guides. Devotees express gratitude to their gurus, seek their blessings and pray for wisdom and success. It is also significant in Buddhism, as Gautama Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon to his disciples on this day.

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