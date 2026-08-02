Q1 Results This Week: SBI, Airtel, LIC, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC And 550+ Companies To Report Earnings

India Inc.'s Q1FY27 earnings season enters its busiest phase this week, with more than 550 listed companies, including SBI, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Britannia Industries and Power Grid, scheduled to announce their April-June quarter results. Investors will closely monitor earnings and management commentary for insights into demand trends, margins, capital expenditure plans and the outlook for the remainder of FY27.

Alongside quarterly financial figures, board meetings this week will be scrutinised for potential interim dividend declarations and strategic corporate announcements. Post-earnings analyst calls will provide further insights into order book trajectories and sectoral performance expectations for the remainder of the 2026–27 financial year.

Q1 Results Calendar: Earnings At A Glance

📊 550+ companies reporting

🏦 Major sectors : Banking, Telecom, FMCG, Auto, Power, Pharma

: Banking, Telecom, FMCG, Auto, Power, Pharma ⭐ Biggest names : SBI, Airtel, LIC, Titan, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp

: SBI, Airtel, LIC, Titan, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp 💰 Investors will watch : Margins, guidance, dividends, capex

: Margins, guidance, dividends, capex 📅 Busiest days: Aug 4, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7

Banking, telecom, consumer, automobile and PSU companies dominate the earnings calendar, with Tuesday through Friday featuring most of the market's heavyweight announcements.

Top Firms Announcing Q1 Results This Week: Check Day-Wise Earnings Schedule

Monday, August 3

Key companies: DLF, UPL, Ather Energy, IREDA, Torrent Power

DLF, UPL, Ather Energy, IREDA, Torrent Power Other companies reporting include CAMS, Jindal Stainless, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Escorts Kubota, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Nazara Technologies, One Mobikwik Systems, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Thomas Cook (India), and several others.

Tuesday, August 4

Key companies: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite Industries

Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite Industries Other companies scheduled to announce results include Godrej Properties, Kalyan Jewellers India, PNB Housing Finance, Deepak Nitrite, MCX, UNO Minda, RITES, United Breweries, Castrol India, and several others.

Wednesday, August 5

Key companies: Power Grid, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Cummins India, Berger Paints

Power Grid, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Cummins India, Berger Paints Other earnings will come from GE Vernova T&D India, Whirlpool of India, Navin Fluorine International, Godrej Agrovet, Bikaji Foods International, eClerx Services, JK Lakshmi Cement, and several others.

Thursday, August 6

Key companies: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Trent, Lupin

LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Trent, Lupin Other companies reporting include Samvardhana Motherson International, Apollo Tyres, Fortis Healthcare, Blue Star, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, EIH, Firstsource Solutions, and several others.

Friday, August 7

Key companies: SBI, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, PFC

SBI, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, PFC Other companies announcing earnings include Oil India, Hitachi Energy India, The Ramco Cements, Kaynes Technology India, CARE Ratings, Fine Organic Industries, and several others.

Saturday, August 8

Key companies: Anant Raj, PNC Infratech, Ceigall India

Anant Raj, PNC Infratech, Ceigall India Other companies reporting include Stanley Lifestyles, Banco Products (India), Atul Auto, TVS Electronics, Mangalam Cement, Rushil Decor, Salzer Electronics, and several others.

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Q1FY27 Results This Week: What To Watch Out For

Beyond the primary revenue and net profit numbers, market analysts will be evaluating several crucial operational metrics:

Net Interest Margins (banks)

ARPU growth (telecom)

Jewellery demand (Titan)

Rural consumption

Commodity prices

Input costs

Credit growth

Loan slippages

Order books

Capex guidance

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State Bank of India Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, will report its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026, on Friday, August 7. It will be followed by an earnings call at 5:15 p.m. on the same day.

Investors will focus on credit growth across retail and corporate segments, net interest margin stability, loan repricing dynamics, and deposit growth trends. Key attention will also be directed towards asset quality metrics and slippage ratios.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel is scheduled to release its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday, August 4. It will be followed by an earnings call on August 5 from 12 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

D-Street will monitor average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion, subscriber additions in 5G and post-paid categories, network capex intensity, and operational performance across its enterprise and African business units.

Titan Company Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Tata Group's consumer flagship, Titan Company, will announce its Q1 earnings on Friday, August 7. It will be followed by an earnings call at 6 p.m. on the same day.

Analysts will track retail network expansion, same-store sales growth in its core jewellery division, margin trends following recent shifts in precious metal import duties, and performance in the watches and eyecare segments.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The nation's largest life insurer, LIC, will present its quarterly earnings on Thursday, August 6. It is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call.

Market participants will scrutinise Value of New Business (VNB) growth, VNB margins, premium collections across individual and group categories, product mix diversification towards non-participating lines, and persistency ratios.

With more than 550 companies reporting earnings over six days, this week is expected to provide one of the clearest snapshots yet of corporate India's performance in the first quarter of FY27. Management commentary on demand, profitability, investment plans and sector-specific trends is likely to shape investor sentiment heading into the second half of the earnings season.

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