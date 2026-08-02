Ceuta Border Crisis: Why Spain's Tiny Enclave Has Become Centre Of Migration Emergency | Explained

The death toll from the migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has risen to 67, Spanish authorities said on Saturday, after tens of thousands of people crossed the border from Morocco over two days in one of the biggest mass crossings in recent years.

According to the Associated Press, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said some of the victims drowned, while others died in a stampede near a breakwater as migrants tried to enter Ceuta.

By Saturday, Spanish officials said the situation was largely under control, with most of those who crossed having already returned to Morocco under the supervision of soldiers and police.

Spain has also announced plans to build a 500-metre barrier along the sea border in an effort to prevent similar crossings.

Why Ceuta Matters

Ceuta sits on Morocco's northern coast but belongs to Spain, making it part of the European Union despite its African location, meaning anyone who reaches it has effectively entered EU territory.

Spanning just 18.5 square kilometres and home to around 84,000 people, it lies roughly 25 kilometres from mainland Spain.

Along with the nearby enclave of Melilla, it forms Europe's only land border with Africa. Spain has held the territory since 1580, though Morocco does not recognise its sovereignty over either enclave.

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How Thousands Crossed The Border

Ceuta's regional president had declared an "absolute humanitarian and social emergency" as the numbers surged, calling on Madrid to deploy troops.

Many migrants swam around the sea barrier that juts into the Mediterranean, while others scaled or cut through the land fence near Fnideq, a Moroccan town close to the border.

It remains unclear what triggered the sudden influx, though reports have noted social media posts encouraging Moroccans to attempt the crossing in the days beforehand.

Political Tensions Across Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has criticised what he called a "selfish, polarising and unlawful" response from fellow EU states, after Italy temporarily reimposed border checks on arrivals from Spain and France ordered extra checks along their shared border.

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Not The First Time Ceuta Has Been Under Pressure

This is not the first time Ceuta has faced such pressure.

In May 2021, more than 10,000 migrants entered within two days after Morocco eased border enforcement amid a diplomatic row with Spain over Western Sahara, though that incident recorded far fewer deaths, underscoring the scale of this week's tragedy by comparison.

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