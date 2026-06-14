'Hormuz Services Must Be...': Iran Says Blocked Funds Part Of Deal Amid Trump's 'Alternative' Warning

Even as signs of progress emerged in the US-Iran talks, Tehran has insisted that the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets is part of peace agreement and has also sought compensation for services related to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal to end the war with Iran will be signed on Sunday and the Hormuz will be 'open to all' immediately after that.

According to Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, the parties had decided that the conclusion of the conflict and Lebanon-related concerns would take precedence over the nuclear issue and associated issues at this time, as reported by the Iran International media outlet.

The spokesperson said that release of Iran's blocked funds would be an “integral” part of any agreement, reported Iran International.

Iran also maintaining that Tehran should be compensated for services rendered in the Strait of Hormuz, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei stating that the release of Iran's frozen cash would be a "fundamental" component of any arrangement.

He also said the presence of foreign military bases and forces in the region must come to an end.

Instead of portraying the memorandum as a definitive agreement, Tehran has framed it as a political and security framework.

The United States and mediator Pakistan indicated that a breakthrough in the Iran peace talks could come as early as Sunday, though Tehran appeared cautious about such a timeline.

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In the meantime, Donald Trump also warned of using 'ultimate alternative' if Iran deal doesn't work out.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn't, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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Throughout the conflict, Trump has repeatedly maintained that Iran and the US are nearing a deal, even as Iranian officials have expressed reservations about the pace and prospects of the negotiations.

In his detailed post, Trump further claimed that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Barack Hussein Obama's agreement with Iran, was a simple, lovely, and seamless path to a nuclear weapon, adding that his agreement with Iran is the exact opposite.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama's Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands," stated Trump in his post.

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