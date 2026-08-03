Gujarat Bypoll Result: BJP's Satendrabhai Patel Leading By Over 27,400+ Votes In Manjalpur

BJP's Satendrabhai "Satish" Patel continues to lead, polling 49,631 votes and opening up a 27,448-vote lead over his closest rival, according to the latest Election Commission data.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes commenced at 8:00 AM under strict security protocols at Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area of Vadodara. According to the latest data released by the Election Commission, Satish Patel, a former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor, has solidified his frontrunner status by securing a comfortable lead margin of over 13,000 votes over Congress nominee Bhikhabhai Rabari.

The BJP fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Patel, while the Congress nominated Bhikhabhai Rabari, a former state minister and current vice-president of the Gujarat Congress.

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Bypoll Sparks High Stakes in BJP Stronghold

The by-election, held on 30 July, recorded a modest voter turnout of 37.5%. The election was necessitated following the death of veteran BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on 2 June after a prolonged illness. Yogesh Patel was a towering political figure in the region, having represented the Manjalpur constituency for three consecutive terms (2012, 2017, and 2022) after previously representing the Raopura assembly constituency.

While the ultimate outcome will not alter the BJP's comfortable majority in the Gujarat Assembly, the contest is being closely monitored as a key litmus test. The Congress has mounted an aggressive campaign to breach the BJP's traditional urban stronghold in Vadodara city.

Final Verification Awaited

A formal declaration of the winner will be made by the Election Commission only after all 19 counting rounds are completed and final vote verification is carried out. The concluding figures will officially determine who succeeds the late Yogesh Patel in this closely watched assembly seat.

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