US-Iran War News Live Updates: Peace Deal Likely To Be Signed Today, Hormuz To Reopen Without Any Tolls
Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately after US-Iran peace deal is signed. Get all Live Updates on US-Iran War here.
US President Donald Trump announced that a peace agreement with Iran will be signed on Sunday, June 14 and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will reopen for global shipping immediately.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared the details of pact, specifying that Tehran will not acquire nuclear capabilities through development, purchase, or any other means.
"The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all," he said.
Sharing further details on reopening of the key connectivity route, senior US officials told news ANI, "Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz; that is a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade."
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Says Deal To Be Signed In 'Coming Days'
Despite Trump's claim to sign peace deal with Iran on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, told state media on Saturday, "It will not be tomorrow," but could happen "in the coming days."
(Source: Reuters)
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Israel Continues To Attack Lebanon
Despite the possibility of a peace deal, Israel continues to attack Lebanon, with airstrikes in the town of Deir el-Zahrani, which killed two people in Nabatieh district. This comes even after Iranian foreign minister Aragchi assured that Lebanon is included in the peace deal with US.
(Source: Al Jazeera)
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Tehran Denies Trump's Claim On Timeline
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed with Trump’s claim on finalisation of a peace deal but a ruled out its signing on Sunday, according to state-run IRIB news.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Details Of Draft Deal
Credit: Bloomberg News
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Here's Trump Post On Peace Deal
On Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."
He added, "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"
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