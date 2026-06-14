US-Iran War News Live Updates: Peace Deal Likely To Be Signed Today, Hormuz To Reopen Without Any Tolls

US President Donald Trump announced that a peace agreement with Iran will be signed on Sunday, June 14 and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will reopen for global shipping immediately.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared the details of pact, specifying that Tehran will not acquire nuclear capabilities through development, purchase, or any other means.

"The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all," he said.

Sharing further details on reopening of the key connectivity route, senior US officials told news ANI, "Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz; that is a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade."