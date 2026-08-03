Pune Dam Water Levels: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon Reach 100% Capacity; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Three major reservoirs supplying Pune, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon, have reached 100% capacity following continuous monsoon rainfall, prompting controlled water releases as the IMD issued a yellow alert for the Ghats on Aug. 3.

Latest Pune Dam Water Levels

Name of Dam Percentage (%) Khadakwasla 100 Temghar 95.51 Panshet 100 Varasgaon 100 Pawana 99.15 Mulshi 88.74

Other vital reservoirs serving the region are also fast approaching maximum capacity. The Pawana Dam also saw a substantial discharge of 5,720 cusecs maintained to regulate water volume. Meanwhile, Mulshi Dam also saw a discharge rate of 6,200 cusecs.

Authorities have advised residents living along the Mutha River and in low-lying areas to stay away from the riverbed and follow official advisories as water releases continue.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Mumbai's Seven Lakes Cross 90% Capacity, Three Reservoirs Overfllow

Khadakwasla Dam Discharge Increased Following Heavy Monsoon Downpours

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the PMC has announced a substantial increase in the water discharge rate from the spillway of Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River bed.

According to an official notice issued today, Aug. 3, a rapid rise in the dam's water level prompted authorities to increase the discharge by 16,247 cusecs, bringing the total discharge to 24,287 cusecs at 12 p.m. Officials have advised that the rate of release may be further adjusted depending on ongoing rainfall intensity and water inflow.

Municipal authorities have strongly urged the public to avoid entering the river bed and to immediately relocate any equipment, belongings, or livestock currently situated in the area.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain Heavily In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane And Palghar

Pune Weather Forecast

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pune Ghats on Aug. 3, warning of heavy rain at isolated places. Pune city is expected to witness cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms through Aug. 6, with temperatures between 23°C and 30°C.

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