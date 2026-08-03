Will It Rain Heavily In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane And Palghar

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, warning of heavy rainfall and advising residents to exercise caution. A Yellow Alert is in place for parts of Konkan, Vidarbha and the ghat regions, including Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur, where intense spells of rain are likely.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been forecast in six Vidarbha districts, while light to moderate rainfall is expected across the rest of Maharashtra. In the past 24 hours, Koyna (Navja) recorded the state's highest rainfall at 205 mm.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain in Palghar and light to moderate rain across Mumbai and Thane.

For Mumbai city and its suburbs, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain during the next 24 to 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 27 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in parts of Thane district over the past four to five hours. Some areas in Mumbai's suburbs also received brief heavy showers. On-and-off passing showers are expected across the region during the next four to five hours, although sustained heavy rainfall is unlikely.

Private forecaster AccuWeather expects cloudy conditions with occasional rain in Mumbai during the day. The afternoon is likely to be breezy, with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. Cloudy weather and occasional rain are expected to continue at night, with the minimum temperature near 27 degrees Celsius.

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IMD August Weather Outlook

The monthly average maximum temperature during August 2026 is expected to remain above normal across most parts of India, according to the IMD.

However, some areas of northwest and central India, along with isolated parts of the adjoining southern peninsula, may record normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. Monthly average minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal to above normal across most of the country.

Moderate El Niño conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperatures remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

The conditions are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System also indicate that El Niño conditions may continue to strengthen through the remaining monsoon period.

ALSO READ: Now More Rain, Doesn't Mean More Water

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