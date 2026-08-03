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Who's Driving India's Auto Market? Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors CV And Hyundai July Sales Compared

The broad-based growth across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors and two-wheelers points to sustained demand momentum in India's auto sector heading into the festive season.

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Who's Driving India's Auto Market? Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors CV And Hyundai July Sales Compared
Momentum comes as India's auto sector heads into festive season soon.
NDTV Profit/ AI Generated

Maruti Suzuki led July's sales performance among India's top automakers, reporting a 33.4% year-on-year jump in total sales to 2.41 lakh units, driven by a 42% surge in domestic sales to 2.11 lakh units.

Exports rose a more modest 5.3% to 30,056 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 26% rise in total sales to 1.03 lakh units, with exports up 47% at 4,070 units. The company's three-wheeler segment recorded a sharp 53% jump to 14,538 units.

In tractors, domestic sales climbed 21% to 32,643 units, while exports rose 3% to 1,777 units, taking total tractor sales up 20% to 34,420 units. Passenger vehicle sales grew 20% to 60,048 units.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business reported a 37% rise in total sales to 39,641 units. Domestic CV sales grew 28% to 33,876 units, while exports more than doubled to 5,765 units, up from 2,524 units a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor recorded a 25.4% increase in total sales to 75,360 units. Domestic sales rose 23.3% to 54,210 units, while exports climbed 31.4% to 21,150 units.

ALSO READ: July Auto Sales Highlights: Maruti Suzuki Production Rises 33%, Hero MotoCorp Total Sales Up 19%

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp also posted strong numbers, with total sales up 19% at 5.33 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 21.6% to 5.01 lakh units, though exports declined 14% to 32,013 units.

Motorcycle sales rose 17% to 4.69 lakh units, while scooter sales jumped 32% to 64,851 units.

The broad-based growth across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors and two-wheelers points to sustained demand momentum in India's auto sector heading into the festive season, with domestic sales outpacing exports across most manufacturers.

ALSO READ: Maruti Flags Price Hike Pain In Entry-Level Cars, Says CNG Backlog Remains High

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