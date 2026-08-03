Ather Energy Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Ather Energy Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Monday, August 3. Investors will closely watch electric scooter sales, gross margin improvement, EBITDA losses, profitability trends and management commentary on demand after the company's strong Q4 FY26 performance.

Ather Energy manufactures electric scooters including the Rizta and 450 series and operates the Ather Grid fast-charging network.

The June quarter will be the company's first earnings announcement after its recent listing, making management commentary on demand, margins and profitability particularly important for investors. Analysts are expected to monitor whether improving operating leverage and higher Rizta volumes helped narrow losses further during the quarter.

Here's everything you need to know about the Q1 FY27 earnings announcement.

Ather Energy Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 27, Ather Energy announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 3, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Ather Energy Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will monitor the following key metrics when Ather Energy reports its June quarter results:

Vehicle deliveries/sales

Revenue growth

Gross margin

EBITDA margin

Net loss

Battery costs

Rizta demand

Market share

Cash balance

Management outlook

The June quarter will also indicate whether the company's path towards profitability remains on track amid rising competition in India's electric two-wheeler market.

Ather Energy Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further shared that it will hold an investor/ analyst call with investors and analysts on Monday, August 3 at 4:00 pm (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the company for Q1 (FY 2026-27) and business outlook.

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Dial In: +91 22 6280 1487/ +91 22 7115 8381

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

Hong Kong: 800964448

USA: 18667462133

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Ather Energy Share Price Performance

Shares of Ather Energy have gained 2.96% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 10.46% in the last month, 102.95% over the past six months and 66.93% on a year-to-date basis. Over the past year, it has surged 266.10%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345 on the NSE on July 16, 2026, while its 52-week low stands at around Rs 329.20.

Ather Energy Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the June quarter results.

Ather Energy Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Ather Energy narrowed its net loss to Rs 100 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 234 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 73.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,175 crore from Rs 676 crore, while EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 69.5 crore from Rs 172 crore.

In Q4 FY26, Ather reported a healthy revenue growth of 73.7%, surging from Rs 676 crore to Rs 1,175 crore. Its EBITDA loss at Rs 69.5 crore versus loss of Rs 172 crore.

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