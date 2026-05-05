Ather Energy Shares Fall After Early Rally — Here's Why The Stock Is Moving

Shares of Ather Energy have fallen from day's low are surging in early trade on Tuesday after the company's promising results in the fourth quarter. The stock is trading at Rs 927, accounting for a drawdown of half a percent compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 934.

Earlier in trade, the stock had reached intraday high of Rs 982.5, thus recording gains of over 5%. In the last six months, Ather Energy shares have given its investors a return of more than 50%.

This comes on the back of Ather Energy's fourth-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, where the company was able to narrow the losses to Rs 100 crore compared to a loss of Rs 234 crore in the same period, a year ago.

In addition to narrowing losses, Ather Energy also reported a healthy revenue growth of 73.7%, surging from Rs 676 crore to Rs 1,175 crore. These healthy numbers have gone a long way in lifting investor sentiment in the EV auto company.

Ather Energy Q4FY26 (YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 100 crore versus loss of Rs 234 crore

Revenue up 73.7% at Rs 1,175 crore versus Rs 676 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 69.5 crore versus loss of Rs 172 crore

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