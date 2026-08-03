Sun Pharma Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Q1 Results — Check Hiked Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

According to the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. remains on track to-

expand its innovative medicine portfolio through enhanced marketing efforts on new launches, increasing the prescriber base the prescription rate for existing products.

Further, improved industry-level growth and strong brand franchise support healthy growth for Sun Pharma.

Currency tailwinds would be a favorable growth driver for Sun Pharma's revenue. These benefits would be partially offset by price erosion in the US generics segment.

Accordingly, we build in an 11% earnings CAGR over FY26-28.

Motilal Oswal maintains its earnings estimates for FY27/FY28 and values Sun Pharma at 38 times 12-month forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,310.

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Motilal Oswal Sun Pharma Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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