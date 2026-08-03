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Reliance Infra Share Price Jumps 5% In Trade Despite CBI FIR Over EPFO Fraud

Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Investors showed buying interest in the stock even after the CBI registered an FIR against Reliance Capital's Chairman Anil Ambani, alleging that he, along with unknown public servants and other anonymous figures, had caused a wrongful loss of Rs 1,007 crore.

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Reliance Infra Share Price Jumps 5% In Trade Despite CBI FIR Over EPFO Fraud
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
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Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (formerly Reliance Energy Ltd.) jumped 5% on Monday, Aug. 3 amid a positivie sentiment in the domestic stock market over positive global cues. Investors showed buying interest in the stock even after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR (First Information Report) on Saturday against Reliance Capital's Chairman Anil Ambani, alleging that he, along with unknown public servants and other anonymous figures, had caused a wrongful loss of Rs 1,007 crore.

It also further alleged an interest liability of Rs 808.67 crore. The offences included criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct. Shares of the small-cap stock currently trading under Rs 100 climbed 5% in early trade.

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