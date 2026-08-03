Poco M8 Power Launch: Expected Price, Specs, Battery, Camera And Everything We Know

Poco is set to launch the new Poco M8 Power 5G smartphone in India on 4 August 2026 at 12 PM IST. The upcoming device is expected to be available exclusively through Flipkart after its official launch. The smartphone is being positioned as a mid-range offering focused on long battery life, entertainment, and everyday performance.

Expected price and variants

The Poco M8 Power 5G is expected to be priced in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 segment. Reports suggest that the smartphone may arrive in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

The expected variants include:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Around Rs 18,999

Around Rs 18,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Around Rs 21,999

The final pricing and availability details will be confirmed by Poco at the launch event.

Massive 8,000mAh battery with fast charging

The biggest highlight of the Poco M8 Power 5G is its large 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, designed to deliver extended usage. Poco claims that the device can provide up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

The battery is expected to support 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices like a power bank.

The company claims the battery can offer long hours of usage, including extended social media browsing, video streaming, and gaming sessions.

Display and design

The smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch Flow AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The display is reported to offer up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

The phone is expected to be available in Black, Silver, and a highlighted Orange colour variant.

Performance and software

The Poco M8 Power 5G is expected to be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.

The device is expected to come with:

Up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion

Up to 256GB storage

HyperOS based on Android 16

Camera specifications

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture primary sensor and LED flash. The front camera may include an 8MP selfie sensor placed inside a punch-hole display design.

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