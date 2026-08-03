UPL Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

UPL Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Monday, August 3, with investors closely tracking margin recovery, demand trends in global crop protection markets, debt reduction and management commentary after the company's recent restructuring initiatives.

Here is everything you need to know about UPL's Q1FY27 earnings schedule.

UPL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In a stock exchange filing dated July 27, UPL announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to consider, approve, and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The exchange filing did not mention any fresh dividend declarations for the quarter.

UPL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will host its post-earnings conference call on Monday, Aug. 3, at 4:30 p.m. IST to discuss the Q1FY27 operational performance and business outlook with analysts and investors.

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UPL Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key operational and financial metrics when UPL reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Revenue Growth Across Key Markets

Net Profit

EBITDA Margin

Debt Reduction

Demand Across Global Crop Protection Markets

Impact of Recent Restructuring

Management Outlook

UPL Share Price Performance

Despite recovering over the past month, the stock remains under pressure in 2026 after correcting sharply from its January high.

Shares of UPL have gained 0.18% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 5.08% over the past month but has declined 14.19% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 24.22%, while over the past year it is down 15.50%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 812.20 on January 2, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 563.15 on July 1, 2026.

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UPL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, UPL closed its trading window for dealing in the company's securities for designated persons from June 30, 2026. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1FY27 financial results.

UPL Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

UPL delivered double-digit revenue growth in the March quarter, supported by improving demand and operational efficiencies, while profitability also strengthened on a year-on-year basis.

UPL reported a 17.76% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 18,335 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 15,573 crore in Q4FY25. Total income grew 18.07% YoY to Rs 18,513 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 15,680 crore in Q4FY25. Profit for the period jumped 19.93% YoY to Rs 1,294 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,079 crore in Q4FY25.

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