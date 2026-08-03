IREDA Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Monday, August 3. Investors will closely monitor loan growth, disbursements, asset quality, net interest margins and management commentary on renewable energy financing. The state-owned NBFC has already informed exchanges that its board will meet to approve the April-June quarter results.

Here's everything you need to know about IREDA's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

IREDA Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 28, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 3 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The exchange filing does not mention any interim dividend, suggesting the board is expected to consider only the June-quarter financial results.

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IREDA Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the date and time of the investor/ analyst call that they would conduct with investors and analysts to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) and business outlook.

IREDA Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when IREDA reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Loan sanctions and disbursements indicate future growth.

NIM reflects lending profitability.

Gross and Net NPA show asset quality.

Cost of borrowing determines lending margins.

Management guidance will indicate FY27 growth expectations.

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IREDA Share Price Performance

Shares of IREDA have gained around 0.8% over the past five trading sessions. However, the stock has declined about 7.1% over the past month, slipped nearly 10% in the last six months, and is down around 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. Over the past one year, the stock has fallen nearly 20%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 163.35 on September 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 108.65 on March 30, 2026, on the NSE.

Despite correcting nearly 20% over the past year, the stock remains one of the most actively tracked PSU financing companies because of India's accelerating renewable energy investments.

IREDA Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI's insider trading regulations, IREDA's trading window has remained closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives since July 1. It will reopen 48 hours after the company announces its June-quarter results.

IREDA Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

In the March quarter, the company reported steady revenue growth despite a marginal decline in profit.

IREDA's net profit (PAT) for the quarter experienced a 1.8% decline YoY, amounting to Rs 492.63 crore, compared to Rs 501.55 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations advanced by 14.2% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,175 crore in comparison to Rs 1,905 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share (7.5% of face value) for FY26.

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