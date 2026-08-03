Idhayam Murali OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Atharvaa's Romantic Drama

After a successful run in theatres, Idhayam Murali is ready to make its OTT debut. Starring Atharvaa in the lead, the romantic coming-of-age drama impressed audiences with its emotional story, youthful romance and relatable characters. Now, the film is all set to reach an even bigger audience as it arrives on streaming.

'Idhayam Murali' Plot

Idhayam Murali follows the life of Idhayaa, a young man whose journey is shaped by love, heartbreak and the lessons that come with growing up.

Told across different stages of his life, the film explores childhood crushes, teenage romance, missed opportunities and the emotional moments that help him discover himself.

Cast And Their Characters

Atharvaa leads the film as Idhayaa, while Preity Mukhundhan plays twin sisters Samantha and Samyuktha. The cast also includes Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan, Jonita Gandhi, Natty Subramaniam, Rakshan, Niharika NM, Sudhakar, and Ramki, with Fahadh Faasil making an extended special appearance.

Team Behind The Film

Idhayam Murali is written, directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner. The music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai, while Pradeep E. Ragav has edited the film.

It was titled Idhayam Murali as a tribute to Atharvaa's late father, actor Murali, and his iconic 1991 film Idhayam.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Released in theatres on July 10, 2026, the film received mixed to positive reviews. It was praised for its performances, music, visuals and emotional storytelling, with many younger viewers connecting with its themes of love, friendship and self-discovery.

When And Where To Watch?

Idhayam Murali will start streaming on Netflix from August 7, 2026. The release date has been officially confirmed by the platform.

Although Netflix has not yet announced the complete list of audio languages, the film is expected to stream in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch

Watch The Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.