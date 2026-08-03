Kerala School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed In 12 Districts; CM To Chair Emergency Online Meet

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan will chair a high-level virtual meeting on Monday to review the flood situation as torrential rain continues to flood the state. The meeting will be attended by the state's Home and Revenue ministers, the Chief Secretary, district collectors and district in-charge ministers to assess the latest situation and ongoing rescue efforts.

Officials will also review the functioning of relief camps, the deployment of emergency response teams and other precautionary measures. The chief minister is expected to issue fresh directions based on the ground situation, according to IANS.

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With heavy rain showing no signs of letting up, the IMD has placed all of Kerala under a Yellow Alert. Authorities have also ordered educational institutions to remain closed in 12 districts on Monday. While some districts have limited the closure to flood-hit areas, others have shut all schools, with several campuses doubling up as relief shelters.

Educational institution have been officially closed across twelve affected districts, around Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

Palakkad has shuttered all learning centres, including coaching academies and madrasas, while Kozhikode allows only online classes during its complete shutdown. In Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, and Malappuram, all campuses from Anganwadis to professional colleges are closed, though university, public, and PSC examinations will proceed uninterrupted, reported News18.

Kannur and Idukki have suspended all academic activities, exempting only residential institutions. In rain-battered Thrissur and Wayanad, extensive closures remain in effect, particularly for schools repurposed as active relief shelters.

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In Kottayam, authorities have urged students to stay indoors and avoid landslide-prone areas. In neighbouring Alappuzha, however, Collector Shaji V. Nair stopped short of announcing a district-wide holiday. Instead, only tuition centres, Anganwadis and educational institutions serving as relief camps in Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks have been ordered to remain closed.

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