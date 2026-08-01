Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is back with another episode as the final battle between Ichigo Kurosaki and Yhwach continues. After a dramatic premiere that raised the stakes for everyone, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Here's a quick recap of Episode 1, what to expect from Episode 2, and when and where you can watch it.

What Happened In Episode 1?

The first episode, titled God of Thunder, begins with Yhwach seeing possible futures where Ichigo defeats him. At the Soul King Palace, Ichigo continues searching for Yhwach, while Chad and Ganju stay behind to fight giant guardian statues protecting the palace.

At the same time, Uryu Ishida faces Jugram Haschwalth, but is quickly overpowered by The Almighty. Haschwalth also reveals that the Three Worlds have started breaking apart because of Yhwach's growing power. The same strange changes are noticed in the Human World by Jinta Hanakari, Ururu Tsumugiya and Tessai Tsukabishi.

Meanwhile, after Yoruichi Shihoin and Yushiro are defeated by Askin Nakk Le Vaar, Kisuke Urahara rescues them by giving Yoruichi a temporary antidote and unlocking her powerful Raijin Senkei Shunryu Kokubyo Senki form. Although she gains the upper hand, Askin turns the battle around by activating his Vollständig, Hass Hein, ending the episode on a cliffhanger.

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What To Expect In Episode 2?

Titled Son of Darkness, Episode 2 is expected to continue Kisuke Urahara's battle against Askin Nakk Le Vaar. Fans are also hoping to finally see Kisuke reveal his long-awaited Bankai, one of the most anticipated moments from the manga. The fight is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the final season.

Cast And Crew

The final season brings back many familiar characters, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki and Ryuken Ishida.

The anime is based on Tite Kubo's manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Creator Tite Kubo has closely supervised the adaptation and added new scenes that were not part of the original manga. The series is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, with Masaki Hiramatsu handling the series composition.

Episode Count

The final cour will consist of 13 episodes, bringing the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to a close and marking the end of Ichigo Kurosaki's journey in the Bleach anime.

When, Where To Watch?

The second episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity premieres on Saturday. Fans in India can stream it from 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on JioHotstar and Anime Times, the dedicated anime channel available through Amazon Prime Video.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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