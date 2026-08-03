Q1 Results Today: DLF, Ather Energy, SBI Funds Management, CAMS Among 80+ Companies Reporting Earnings

DLF, SBI Funds Management, Ather Energy, Torrent Power and Jindal Stainless are among more than 85 companies scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 results on August 3.Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profitability, operating margins, order inflows, capital expenditure plans and management commentary for cues on corporate earnings momentum.

Management commentary is expected to provide updates on demand trends, pricing, capital expenditure, raw material costs and the FY27 outlook across sectors. The earnings announcements come as investors assess whether corporate profitability can be sustained amid mixed domestic demand and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

DLF : New booking momentum, cash flow generation, debt reduction, real estate demand.

SBI Funds Management : Assets under management (AUM) growth, fee income, market share, product flows.

Ather Energy : Vehicle delivery volumes, gross margins, charging network expansion, guidance.

CAMS :Mutual fund AUM growth, transaction volumes, digital services revenue, operating margins.

Torrent Power : Power generation volumes, distribution margins, renewable energy capacity additions.

Jindal Stainless : Steel volumes, domestic demand trends, input material costs, export realisation.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Domestic formulation growth, key brand performance, margin expansion.

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Q1FY27 Results On Aug. 3: Key Companies Across Sectors

Besides the marquee names, several companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare and renewable energy are also scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

DOMS Industries

Ethos

Computer Age Management Services

Inventure Growth & Securities

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

Continental Petroleums

Torrent Power

Artemis Medicare Services

Blue Jet Healthcare

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

Ather Energy

Avadh Sugar & Energy

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries

Bharat Gears

DLF

HB Estate Developers

Hubtown

Nila Spaces

Digicontent

Golden Crest Education & Services

Kaya

Megri Soft

DLF Q1FY27 Exchange Filing

DLF's Board will meet on Aug. 3 to approve the June-quarter financial results. Investors will primarily track new booking momentum, cash flow generation, debt reduction targets, and management commentary on real estate demand. The company will also host an analyst call following the results announcement.

ALSO READ: DLF Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Ather Energy Q1FY27 Exchange Filing

Ather Energy's Board will meet on Aug. 3 to approve its June-quarter results. Investors will focus on vehicle delivery volumes, gross margin expansion, charging infrastructure rollout, and executive guidance. The company will also host an earnings call later in the day.

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