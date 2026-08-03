July Auto Sales: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And TVS Motor Report Double-Digit Sales — Check Key Numbers

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Ltd. reported double-digit growth in July vehicle sales on Monday, supported by higher demand across commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, exports and electric vehicles.

Ashok Leyland's total sales rose 30% year-on-year, while Bajaj Auto recorded a similar increase in overall volumes. TVS Motor posted 38% growth, led by a sharp rise in electric two-wheeler sales and higher domestic demand.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Ashok Leyland's total sales rose 30% year-on-year to 19,590 units in July. Domestic sales increased 33% to 17,980 units. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles climbed 29% to 12,270 units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 32% to 7,320 units.

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Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bajaj Auto reported a 30% year-on-year increase in total sales to 4.7 lakh units in July. The two-wheeler sales rose 31% to 3.9 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales increased 23% to 85,958 units. The domestic sales grew 20% to 2.2 lakh units. Exports rose at a faster pace, increasing 39% to 2.5 lakh units during the month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS Venu, recorded a 38% rise in monthly sales to 629,675 units in July 2026 from 456,350 units a year earlier. The total two-wheeler sales increased 38% to 603,138 units from 438,790 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 42% to 437,394 units from 308,720 units while the electric two-wheeler sales jumped 158% to 60,934 units from 23,605 units in July 2025.

The company's international business grew 29% to 184,264 units from 142,629 units. Two-wheeler international sales increased 27% to 165,744 units from 130,070 units. Three-wheeler sales rose 51% to 26,537 units from 17,560 units a year earlier.

Check July Auto Sales Highlights Here

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